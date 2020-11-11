VARENNES, QC, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - We are pleased to announce that the conciliators appointed by the Québec Ministry of Labour have made a recommendation to the parties for the renewal of the collective agreement at its Varennes distribution centre. This recommendation will be presented tomorrow, November 12, by the Syndicat des Travailleuses et Travailleurs de PJC Entrepôt-CSN (STTPJC-CSN) to its members for a ratification vote.

In the meantime, we are maintaining the contingency plan in place while preparing for the return to work of our unionized employees.

About the Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc.

The Jean Coutu Group, a subsidiary of METRO, is one of the most trusted names in Canadian pharmacy retailing. It operates as a franchisor of a network of more than 650 drugstores primarily under the PJC Jean Coutu and Brunet banners in Québec, New Brunswick and Ontario and provides employment to more than 20,000 people.

