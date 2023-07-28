Vancouver organizations receive over $2.4 million to revitalize local public spaces and enhance tourism experiences

The Government of Canada is making investments in British Columbia to refresh public spaces, attract new visitors, and stimulate local economies

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces and dynamic tourism attractions are key to building vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality. Vancouver is welcoming residents and visitors to new and improved public spaces and tourism experiences that stimulate the local economy and enhance community wellness.

Today, Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $2.4 million in PacifiCan funding for nine projects in Vancouver. This includes over $1.7 million for five projects through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and $709,998 for four projects through the Tourism Relief Fund.

MP Noormohamed made the announcement while visiting a plaza created by the City of Vancouver. The City is receiving a total of $721,085 for two community-focused initiatives, including $525,000 to help upgrade temporary plazas and parklets into long-term community hubs across the city for residents and visitors to enjoy. Initially created during the pandemic to offer more outdoor space to eat, rest, socialize and participate in neighbourhood activities, these plazas and parklets have become well-loved community spaces. They support vibrant public life and offer dignified gathering spaces for some of the City's most marginalized residents.

In Vancouver's Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood, $196,085 was used to create an accessible walking and cycling route with added green space and green rainwater infrastructure. The new green infrastructure uses trees, plants and soil to help absorb heavy rainfall and provides a habitat for different species. This space will help create a lively place for people to gather, driving more foot traffic to local businesses.

For the full list of projects, please see backgrounder section below.

These investments are expected to create more than 80 new jobs and attract over 67,000 new local, national and international visitors to Vancouver.

Quotes

"From unique arts and culture experiences to breathtaking views and natural attractions, Vancouver is a world-class destination for visitors. Today's announcement demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting economic development across British Columbia. Investing in shared public spaces and tourism experiences will help Vancouver thrive well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Safe, inclusive community spaces and vibrant tourism attractions show off the best of Vancouver. Investments like the ones announced today help make Vancouver a great place to live, work and play. With this support from the Government of Canada, Vancouver will continue to welcome residents and visitors to unique neighbourhoods and extraordinary experiences."

- Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

"Vibrant and accessible public spaces are an essential part of public life and cultural expression in Vancouver. We're very thankful for this support from the Government of Canada's Community Revitalization Fund. This investment will contribute to a more livable Vancouver through upgraded plazas, walking and cycling routes and support community gathering for years to come."

- Mayor Ken Sim, City of Vancouver

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbia . PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout . The CCRF and TRF programs both launched in the summer of 2021.

The CCRF provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible. The TRF provides $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

Associated Links:

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

City of Vancouver

$525,000

Funding will upgrade temporary plazas and parklets into long-term community hubs across Vancouver. The upgrades will include accessibility upgrades, seating and landscaping.

City of Vancouver

$196,085

Funding was used to create an accessible walking and cycling route with added green space and green rainwater infrastructure. This space will help create a vibrant place for people to gather in Vancouver's Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood, driving more foot traffic to local businesses.

Musqueam Indian Band

$481,221

Funding will replace two Musqueam community playgrounds, including purchasing new equipment, making accessibility upgrades, and installing synthetic grass.

The Italian Cultural Centre Society

$523,500

Funding will revitalize an outdoor area of the Italian Cultural Centre in Vancouver by replacing pavement and improving accessibility and lighting. The space will be used for parking, pop-up markets, festivals and cultural events.

Vancouver City Hall Community Garden Society

$7,500

Funding will renovate the community garden at the Vancouver City Hall, including upgrading the garden plots and improving accessibility in this community space.

Tourism Relief Fund



Create Vancouver Society

$450,000

Funding will help establish Vancouver Mural Festival Winter Arts, which presents art installations and free cultural and music events. The Festival will draw visitors to retail districts across the city, boosting revenues and supporting local employment during the off-season.

R.E.M Event Management Inc.

$60,000

Funding will allow R.E.M Event Management Inc. to purchase e-bikes and market cycling tours from the Lower Mainland to the Gulf Islands.

TOIT Events Inc.

$99,999

Funding helped rebuild and expand the GranFondo Whistler cycling event along the Sea-to-Sky corridor, drawing thousands of visitors to the area during the shoulder tourism season.

Windsure Windsurfing Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will help Windsure Windsurfing Ltd. scale-up its operations on Jericho Beach to meet growing demand for windsurfing, paddle boarding and skim boarding tours and rentals.

