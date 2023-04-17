The Government of Canada is making investments in British Columbia to attract new visitors and stimulate local economies

VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Dynamic tourism attractions are key to vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality.

A fully recovered and robust tourism sector is key to the Government's ongoing efforts to build an economy that works for all Canadians. Throughout British Columbia, communities are ready to welcome residents and visitors to enjoy new and improved tourism experiences.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $2.9 million in PacifiCan funding through the Tourism Relief Fund for 14 projects in Vancouver.

Among these projects, the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society is receiving $500,000 to revitalize the organization's annual film festival events, which include screenings, conferences, live performances, and free outdoor programming. The Vancouver International Film Festival is a key attraction for visitors during the city's shoulder season and helps promote B.C.'s growing film and television industry.

Funding for the other 13 projects will help local organizations and businesses in areas such as:

Restoring events like the Vancouver Fringe Festival and International Jazz Festival,

Supporting cultural events like Latincouver and the Dragon Boat Festival,

Revitalizing venues like the Granville Island Stage, and

Creating new public spaces and experiences in Gastown.

For the full list of projects, please see backgrounder in the section below.

These investments are expected to create approximately 430 new jobs and attract over 514,000 new local, national and international visitors to Vancouver.

Today's funding announcement builds on the recent openings of PacifiCan offices across British Columbia. With new officers living in and providing service throughout the province, PacifiCan is more accessible.

Quotes

"By restoring popular local festivals, improving arts and culture venues, and offering new tools to tourism companies, today's funding will help attract people to Vancouver from all around the world. It will also create over 400 quality jobs. PacifiCan continues to be here to help local organizations recover from the pandemic and other challenges. Investing in tourism experiences will bring people together and help British Columbians thrive well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"As we move past the acute phase of the pandemic, Canada's tourism sector is showing strong signs of growth. The Government of Canada's investments in tourism over the last two years focused on the survival of our visitor economy. As we move to revival and the growth of the sector, we continue to provide targeted support to tourism businesses so they can keep delivering unforgettable experiences. A fully recovered and robust tourism sector is key to our government's ongoing work in building an economy that works for all Canadians."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Vancouver Centre is comprised of vibrant and diverse organizations, making our neighbourhoods centerpieces for tourism in Vancouver. Today's announcement of $2.9 million in Tourism Relief funding directly benefits 10 community organizations from Granville Island, Gastown and the West End. This investment will enhance Vancouver's tourism sector and foster exceptional opportunities for visitors and locals alike to experience the best of Vancouver's arts, culture and entertainment."

- Hon. Hedy Fry, P.C., Member of Parliament Vancouver Centre

"Like many organizations in the cultural and tourism industries, the past three years have been incredibly challenging for VIFF. This funding is instrumental in us rebuilding Vancouver's large event workforce and re-establishing our annual festival as a vibrant international attraction. It ensures a fully realized festival that reasserts Vancouver's position on the global cinema stage, ignites international attendance, and garners national recognition. Rather than simply surviving this difficult moment, VIFF will accelerate towards future financial sustainability."

- Kyle Fostner, Executive Director, Vancouver International Film Festival

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

PacifiCan opened new offices in Kelowna , Cranbrook , Victoria , Campbell River , Prince George , Prince Rupert and Fort St. John in 2022. These offices serve businesses and communities, including Indigenous communities, across the province. PacifiCan will open its headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia at a future date.

, , , , , and in 2022. These offices serve businesses and communities, including Indigenous communities, across the province. PacifiCan will open its headquarters in at a future date. The Tourism Relief Fund program was launched in the summer of 2021.

The Tourism Relief Fund provides $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations with adapting their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

Backgrounder: Vancouver organizations receive almost $3 million to enhance local tourism experiences

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $2.9 million in PacifiCan funding through the Tourism Relief Fund for 14 projects in Vancouver. The projects will attract tourists and create jobs, primarily for women, youth, visible minorities and Indigenous people.

The projects announced today include:

Canadian International Dragon Boat Festival Society

$156,028

Funding will go towards purchasing 18 dragon boats for the Canadian International Dragon Boat Festival.

Destination BC Corp.

$836,000

Funding will help local communities and businesses develop strategic tourism plans to attract more visitors to B.C. The project will deliver workshops, online resources and toolkits to support the creation of new and unique tourism experiences throughout the province.

FlyOver Canada

$99,999

Funding will go towards producing an immersive film experience featuring the Canadian Rockies.

Gastown Business Improvement Society

$50,000

Funding will go towards establishing more welcoming outdoor spaces for visitors to Gastown, including the installation of lighting, furniture, and an interactive art display.

Go2 Productions Inc.

$99,999

Funding will help expand an augmented reality exhibit in downtown Vancouver.

Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society

$500,000

Funding will help deliver the annual Vancouver International Film Festival, which attracts visitors during the city's shoulder season and promotes B.C.'s film and television industry. The event includes film screenings, conferences, live performances, and free outdoor programming.

Latincouver Cultural and Business Society

$355,000

Funding will help expand Latin American Heritage Month celebrations in Vancouver by hosting public events featuring live music, dance, literature, art, food, and workshops.

Little Mountain Gallery Community Arts Performance Association

$163,807

Funding will go towards developing a comedy arts venue in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood.

Punjabi Market Collective Society

$100,000

Funding will support the revitalization of Vancouver's historic Punjabi Market neighbourhood by creating a tourism development plan and establishing two local cultural events.

The Arts Club of Vancouver Theatre Society

$99,999

Funding will support renovating and relaunching the Granville Island Stage in Vancouver. Project work includes enhancing the visitor experience and refurbishing the lobby and lounge.

The Coastal Jazz and Blues Society

$250,000

Funding will help revitalize the Vancouver International Jazz Festival following a hiatus during the pandemic. Work will include event planning and setup and securing artists.

Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia

$37,500

Funding will support the development of presentation materials and videos for destination management organizations to prepare them for success in the tourism industry.

Vancouver Fringe Theatre Society

$100,000

Funding will help revitalize the Vancouver Fringe Festival on Granville Island, which attracts visitors during Vancouver's shoulder season. The Festival features a wide variety of performances from theatre to dance to spoken word.

Vancouver Native Housing Society

$100,000

Funding will be used to revitalize Skwachàys Lodge in Vancouver.

