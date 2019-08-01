Vancouver improves to moderate vulnerability while Canada maintains moderate rating overall: CMHC

After ten straight quarters with a high degree of vulnerability in Canada, this is the second consecutive quarter with a moderate rating as overvaluation continues. Imbalances between house prices and housing market fundamentals such as income and population have narrowed with prices continuing to adjust and fundamentals catching up.

Key Highlights:

Vancouver's housing market rating has changed to moderate a fter being assessed at a high degree of overall vulnerability for the past three years. Evidence of price acceleration has eased to low.

Toronto , Hamilton and Victoria maintain a high degree of overall vulnerability. However, conditions of overheating, price acceleration and overvaluation are showing signs of easing in all three centres.

Edmonton , Calgary , Saskatoon , Regina and Winnipeg continue to see a moderate degree of vulnerability in the overall assessment, due to overbuilding.

Ottawa , Montréal, Québec City, Moncton , Halifax and St. John's maintain a low degree of overall vulnerability. However, overheating conditions persist in Montréal and Moncton , as does overbuilding in St. John's.

On a quarterly basis, CMHC issues the HMA to provide Canadians with expert and impartial insight and analysis, based on the best data available in Canada. This report provides a comprehensive view of housing market vulnerabilities and identifies imbalances. The HMA framework is not intended to identify long-term challenges related to housing affordability.

CMHC defines vulnerability as imbalances in the housing market. Imbalances occur when overbuilding, overvaluation, overheating and price acceleration - or combinations thereof - depart significantly from historical averages.

Results are based on data as of the end of March 2019 (the annual rental apartment vacancy rates are from October 2018) and market intelligence up to the end of June 2019. This national report provides the housing market assessment at the national level and summary assessment results for 15 Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs). For each of these CMAs, CMHC also issues a local report with more information and analysis.

QUOTES:

"For the second consecutive quarter, moderate evidence of overvaluation continues to be the only sign of vulnerability for Canada as a whole. Imbalances between house prices and housing market fundamentals have narrowed with declining home prices in the resale market and a growing pool of potential first-time homebuyers. This dynamic contributes to closing the overvaluation gap."

Bob Dugan

Chief Economist

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Backgrounder:

The HMA takes into account demographic, economic and financial determinants of the housing market such as population, personal disposable income, and interest rates to detect vulnerability. The framework also takes into account recent developments in both resale and residential construction markets.

The HMA was developed on the basis of its ability to detect vulnerable housing market conditions in historical data, such as the house price bubble Toronto experienced in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The ability of the HMA to detect vulnerabilities relies on the assumption that historical relationships between prices and fundamental drivers of housing markets have not changed.

