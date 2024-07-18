The Government of Canada is making investments across British Columbia to attract visitors, create good jobs and strengthen communities

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada committed $108 million of federal funding for the Tourism Growth Program to help grow Canada's vibrant tourism sector and attract more visitors to our beautiful country. British Columbia is home to breathtaking natural attractions and unique arts and cultural experiences that bring the world to our doorstep, and British Columbia's tourism operators have ambitious plans for the future. Through the Tourism Growth Program, the Government of Canada is investing $14 million in British Columbia to help realize that ambition and drive long-term growth.

Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society receives $250,000 to expand the Honda Celebration of Light (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $250,000 in PacifiCan funding for the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society.

The Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society's renowned fireworks competition, the Honda Celebration of Light, has been illuminating Vancouver's skyline for more than 30 years. The festival is one of the city's anchor summer events, drawing over one million visitors to English Bay each year. It brings local residents and tourists together, benefiting businesses and celebrating music, food and culture.

PacifiCan's support, through the Tourism Growth Program, will allow the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society to enhance viewers' experiences with improved amenities, such as upgraded viewing areas. These enhancements will meet the growing demand for this signature Vancouver event.

Local tourism creates jobs, grows the economy, and puts B.C. on the map as a destination of choice. Projects like the one announced today deliver unforgettable experiences for visitors and British Columbians alike. PacifiCan's investment is expected to attract 15 per cent more out-of-town visitors to this year's Honda Celebration of Light.

Quotes

"The Honda Celebration of Light is one of many attractions that showcase British Columbia as one of the world's best cities. This iconic festival lights up Vancouver and strengthens B.C.'s economy by drawing over a million visitors annually. By investing in tourism experiences across our province, the Government of Canada is propelling B.C. forward and laying the groundwork for prosperity today and well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"From majestic mountains to captivating coastlines, British Columbia has what tourists want. That's why we're helping B.C.'s tourism industry grow and thrive through the Tourism Growth Program. This important funding means that the Honda Celebration of Light can expand, create jobs and attract more tourists to Vancouver. I look forward to seeing the difference it makes in the years to come!"

- The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"The Honda Celebration of Light is the longest-running fireworks competition and biggest festival in B.C., connecting community and creating significant economic benefit for the region. The non-profit Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society is thrilled to deliver another fun, free, family event with the generous support of PacifiCan and the Tourism Growth Program. We greatly appreciate the work of PacifiCan and Minister Sajjan to make the event possible in 2024."

- Yuri Fulmer, Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society - Board Member

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

The Tourism Growth Program is a key component of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry.

tourism industry. Through this $108 million national program, the Government of Canada is investing $14 million in British Columbia to help small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and communities, including Indigenous communities, develop local tourism attractions and experiences that make Canada a destination of choice.

national program, the Government of is investing in to help small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and communities, including Indigenous communities, develop local tourism attractions and experiences that make a destination of choice. In B.C., tourism employs over 84,000 people. Over 16,650 tourism businesses operate in B.C.

In 2021, the B.C. tourism industry generated $13.5 billion in revenue.

