Vancouver Airport Authority Assigned Aa2 Credit Rating by Moody's Ratings

Moody's highlights YVR's very strong market position, robust and improving performance.

MUSQUEAM TERRITORY and RICHMOND, BC, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Vancouver Airport Authority, the private, non-shareholder capital corporation that manages Vancouver International Airport (YVR), is pleased to announce that Moody's Ratings has assigned the Airport Authority a first-time Aa2 issuer rating with a stable outlook.

Moody's says the Aa2 rating reflects YVR's very strong market position as Canada's primary Asia-Pacific gateway and the country's second-largest airport and key international hub. It also highlights the Airport Authority's robust operating performance, prudent capital planning, and disciplined financial management.

The agency's analysis notes YVR benefits from structurally strong passenger demand underpinning its long-term traffic resilience and continues to grow cargo volumes, which saw a record year in 2025 alongside the strongest passenger volumes in the airport's history, reinforcing its position as a cargo hub. In addition, Moody's calls out the Airport Authority's exceptionally strong credit metrics with low leverage.

"Receiving an Aa2 public rating from Moody's further validates the Airport Authority's strong financial foundation, resilient operating performance, and our prudent long-term strategy," said Clayton Buckingham, Vice President, Finance and CFO, Vancouver Airport Authority. "Together with existing ratings from S&P and Morningstar DBRS, this reinforces confidence in our credit profile, supports our long-term financing strategy and broader engagement with global capital markets, and also helps position the Airport Authority to continue investing to support trade, tourism and economic growth across British Columbia and Canada."

The Moody's public rating follows recent positive rating actions from S&P Global Ratings and Morningstar DBRS. In March 2026, S&P upgraded the Airport Authority's long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings to AA with a stable outlook, citing strong financial performance, robust passenger demand, and disciplined capital investment planning. In April 2026, Morningstar DBRS confirmed the Airport Authority's Issuer Rating and Senior Debentures rating at AA (low) with Stable trends, supported by strong service area fundamentals, resilient traffic performance, conservative financial management, and comparatively low aeronautical fees.

As Canada's Pacific Gateway to Asia and beyond, Vancouver International Airport is a strategic connecting hub and a key economic driver for the region and Western Canada. In 2025, YVR moved a record 26.9 million passengers and nearly 365,000 tonnes of cargo, up 7.4 per cent from the previous year. YVR was also recently named Skytrax Best Airport in North America for a record 15th year as well as being rated in the top 10 of all airports globally.

About Vancouver Airport Authority

Vancouver Airport Authority is the non-share capital organization that manages and operates Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in service of the community and economy that supports it.

SOURCE Vancouver Airport Authority

Media Contact: YVR Media Relations - 604-880-9815, Email - [email protected]