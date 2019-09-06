Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. Securities Class Action

NOTICE OF AUTHORIZATION (CERTIFICATION) AND HEARING TO APPROVE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT WITH PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP

Read this notice carefully. A settlement may affect your legal rights.

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - THIS NOTICE IS TO certain investors in the common share and notes of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., now known as Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Valeant").

There is a proposed settlement with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, the U.S. member firm in the PwC network of firms ("PwC") for CAD$30 million (the "PwC Settlement"). The settlement is a compromise of disputed claims, without any admission of liability by PwC.

The PwC Settlement may affect the rights of those who purchased Valeant's common shares or notes between February 27, 2012 to November 12, 2015.

A motion to approve the PwC Settlement will take place on November 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., in a room to be determined of the Palais de justice de Montréal. The courthouse is located at 1 Notre-Dame St. East, Montréal, Québec.

At the hearing the court will also address a motion to approve Class Counsel fees and disbursements plus tax, a holdback to fund future disbursements, levies payable to the Fonds d'aide aux actions collectives and to the Ontario Class Proceedings Fund, and a Plan of Allocation for the PwC Settlement. For information about the lawsuit, your rights and how to exercise them, see the long-form notice and related documents available online at www.siskinds.com/class-action/valeant/

For investors who have not already had an opportunity to opt-out of the class action, there may be an opportunity to opt-out of the PwC Settlement. For more information, visit www.siskinds.com/class-action/valeant/

