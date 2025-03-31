Siskinds LLP Announces 10 New Partners

LONDON, ON, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP is pleased to announce the admission of 10 lawyers into the partnership of the firm. The newly appointed partners listed below cover a diverse range of legal practice areas and are regarded as leaders within the firm and the community.

Anna Stoll

Anna Stoll advocates for individuals and their families in all areas of injury law, including motor vehicle, nursing home, long term disability, and sexual abuse litigation. Anna is meticulous and thoughtful in her approach. She is committed to a trauma-informed practice that focuses on client needs. Anna understands that litigation can be intimidating, and helps clients to navigate it with dignity.

Anna has been selected by her peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers™: Ones to Watch in Canada for 2024 and 2025, which recognizes young lawyers for outstanding professional excellence.

Anna is active in and passionate about community involvement. She sits on the Board of Directors for Anova and for the Alexandra Marine & General Hospital Foundation. She is a member of the organizing committee for the Magical Winter Ball in support of the Child Life Program at Children's Hospital as well as the Helmets on Kids Partnership.

Bridget Moran

Bridget Moran represents plaintiffs in complex price-fixing, consumer protection, and product liability litigation. Bridget is on a team that is responsible for some of Canada's largest price-fixing settlements, including in cases related to auto parts ($185 million), the foreign exchange market ($134 million), liquid crystal display panels ($83 million), and cathode ray tubes ($49 million).

Bridget has been counsel on precedent setting cases, including the Supreme Court of Canada decision in Pioneer Corp. v Godfrey, 2019 SCC 42, which decided important issues for plaintiffs, including whether discoverability applies to s. 36 of the Competition Act, and whether "umbrella purchasers" (i.e., persons who purchased the relevant product from a non-cartel member) have a cause of action under the Competition Act.

Bridget Moran has been selected by her peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers™: Ones to Watch in Canada from 2022 to 2025.

Before law school, Bridget received her B.A. in political economy from the University of California Berkeley, where she was a member of the varsity rowing team.

Christina Martin

Prior to joining Siskinds in 2017, Christina Martin practiced insurance defence litigation. Having worked for the insurance industry, Christina now offers her clients valuable insight into the defence perspective. Christina has experience in all areas of personal injury law. Her practice focuses on serious personal injury and fatality cases as well as insurance disputes.

Christina has successfully represented clients at all levels of Court in Ontario, including the Superior Court of Justice and the Court of Appeal for Ontario, as well as at the Financial Services Commission of Ontario (FSCO) and the License Appeal Tribunal. She is a passionate advocate, bringing expertise to each case, and is dedicated to achieving optimal results for her clients.

Christina endeavors to facilitate access to justice for her clients and their families. She strives to be accessible to her clients and their treatment providers, and fosters communication with her clients so that they may feel confident that they understand the litigation process and the strategy involved with their case.

Christina is a lifelong Londoner and enjoys participating in and contributing to the London community.

Christina was selected by her peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers™ in Canada in 2024 and 2025, recognizing legal excellence in her field.

Cole Vegso

Cole Vegso is a relentless commercial litigator with extensive court and trial experience across Ontario. He has been with the firm since he articled at Siskinds in 2013 and, through hard work and proven results, has become a highly respected member of the firm. He is a creative problem solver who understands that pressure drives results.

Cole's litigation practice focuses on business, construction, and contract disputes. He was selected by his peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers™: Ones to Watch in Canada from 2023 to 2025.

Cole grew-up in Southwestern Ontario, and proudly lives in London with his family.

John Morrissey

John Morrissey is a third-generation lawyer who practices in Siskinds' estate litigation group.

John was born and raised in London, Ontario and joined Siskinds as an associate in February of 2021.

Since joining Siskinds, John has established a thriving estate litigation practice that focuses on Will challenges, capacity issues, fiduciary accounting, guardianship, and power of attorney disputes. John has extensive experience with proceedings under the Substitute Decisions Act 1992, the Trustee Act, the Succession Law Reform Act, and the Estates Act. John has represented clients at various levels of court in Ontario including Ontario's Court of Appeal, the Superior Court of Justice, and Federal Court. In 2024 and in 2025, John was named in Best Lawyers™: Ones to Watch in Canada, which is an award that recognizes Canadian lawyers who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in their private practice.

In his spare time, John serves on the Board of Directors for the Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners and enjoys spending time with his growing family.

Katherine Serniwka

Katherine Serniwka is the leader of our Professionals Practice Group and practices in the area of business law. Katherine advises physicians, dentists, pharmacists, optometrists, veterinarians and other professionals on all matters of business law. She advises clients on various corporate law matters, including the formation of corporate legal structures, acquisitions and sales of professional practices, corporate reorganizations, College matters, as well as establishing and maintaining professional corporations. In addition, Katherine assists professionals with estate planning including planning for Wills, and powers of attorney.

Prior to attending law school, Katherine studied music at Western University where she obtained an Honors Bachelor of Music degree in vocal performance. Prior to joining Siskinds, Katherine practiced corporate law at a large law firm in London, and served as in-house corporate legal counsel at a leading Canadian insurance company, advising on various business and legal matters.

Kimberly Knight

Kimberly Knight is the head of the medical negligence group. For over ten years, Kimberly has been advocating for patients and their families who have been injured through medical negligence. She has extensive experience in litigating complex medical negligence actions, as well as other science and health-based litigation. Kimberly has represented clients before the Provincial and Superior Ontario Courts of Justice, as well as various administrative tribunals, including the Health Professions Appeal and Review Board.

Kimberly has a passion for learning and teaching medical legal issues. She is a co-professor teaching the Capstone in Litigation course at the Western Faculty of Law and she is a member of the Western Health Sciences Research and Ethics Board.

Kimberly completed her Honours Bachelors of Science at the University of Toronto with a specialist in environmental science and a major in biology. She completed her JD at the University of Toronto Faculty of Law and was called to the Ontario bar in 2014. She is currently in the process of obtaining her Masters in Health Law from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Born and raised in the province of Newfoundland, Kimberly has come to love the Forest City. She enjoys mountain biking, hiking with her family (including her two young and energetic kids), and reading fantasy and sci-fi novels.

Matthew Wilson

Matthew Wilson is a real estate lawyer and the head of the Siskinds real estate department, with a practice focusing on residential, commercial and complex real estate transactions, land development, and mortgage financing. The Law Society of Ontario has recognized Matthew as a Certified Specialist in Real Estate Law.

A proud Londoner, Matthew believes in being involved in the community, volunteering with organizations such as Western University and London Health Sciences Centre. Matthew currently serves as an elected Bencher of the Law Society of Ontario, which is the regulator of lawyers and paralegals in Ontario.

Matthew was recognized by Business London Magazine as one of London's Top 20 Under 40 in 2013, was awarded King's University College's Young Alumni Award in 2016, and in 2017 was selected to participate in the Governor General's Canadian Leadership Conference. Matthew has been named one of Canada's Leading Lawyers to Watch by Lexpert in the field of property development.

Prior to admission to the partnership, Matthew has been Counsel with Siskinds.

Tyler Planeta

Tyler Planeta focuses on class action litigation, including securities and competition litigation.

Tyler has appeared at all levels of Ontario's Courts and the Supreme Court of Canada. Among other matters, Tyler was part of the teams prosecuting securities class actions against Manulife, Canadian Solar, and Gatos Silver, which collectively resulted in settlements of almost $100 million.

Between 2019 and 2021, Tyler was seconded to Claims Funding Europe, a litigation funding firm in Dublin, Ireland. At Claims Funding Europe, Tyler helped manage complex securities and competition claims in Europe and Asia. Tyler also assisted in competition actions in the Netherlands involving cartelized vehicles, and airfreight.

Tyler has acted as a volunteer lawyer with Pro Bono Ontario's Education Law Project and the Osgoode Hall Investor Protection Clinic. He was the Co-Chair of the Ontario Bar Association's 2023 Mass Tort Litigation in Canada Program, and Faculty at Advocates' Society 12th Annual Securities Symposium.

Tyler was listed in Best Lawyers™: Ones to Watch in Canada in 2025.

Vivian Iron

Vivian Iron is a lawyer in the business and financial services group at Siskinds. Her practice focuses on mergers & acquisitions and financing transactions.

Vivian represents businesses and owner-operators at all stages, whether it be a startup, acquisition, sale, expansion, reorganization or succession planning. She has acted for organizations across many different industries, including technology, manufacturing, retail, finance, insurance, hospitality, real estate and agriculture.

Prior to joining Siskinds, Vivian served as in-house counsel to the Canadian operations of a global organization. Now, she applies the knowledge and skills acquired in both corporate and legal worlds to effectively advise her clients. Vivian's clients see her as a valuable part of their extended business team.

Vivian earned both her Canadian and American law degrees in three years, and was the recipient of the International Business Transactions Award of Excellence.

About Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP is a leading law firm located in Southwestern Ontario. We are a team of over 240 lawyers and business professionals covering personal legal services, business law, personal injury law, and class actions law as well as an extensive list of highly specific areas of law. We help clients make the right legal choices, manage their legal affairs, and resolve complicated matters. Visit siskinds.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Siskinds LLP

For media inquiries, please contact: Linda Sanders, Director of Marketing, 519.660.7840, [email protected]