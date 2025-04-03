Using Tech to Help Keep Canadians Safe at Work

International Safety uses innovative technology to support the safety of Canadians

NEWMARKET, ON, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - An independent business in an unlikely suburb of Toronto has quietly been helping to protect Canadians from wave after wave of natural disasters: H1N1, SARS, Covid-19, wildfires – it sounds like a pitch for a blockbuster disaster movie, but it is not far from the truth. The reality might not be quite as thrilling as that, but International Safety has risen to the challenge every time the nation's first responders have needed them. Through epidemics, pandemics, floods, and one of the worst wildfire seasons in history, the close-knit team in a nondescript industrial plaza has created their own innovative software platform. It has allowed them to ensure that organizations across the country can continue to operate safely.

Staying Ahead of the Demand Made Possible with Tech

In the world of retail, cutting-edge e-commerce technology makes it possible for essential supplies to get to the people who need it exactly when they need it. Gus Khouri, President of International Safety, thinks outside of the retail box to ensure that the company can be a reliable partner for the country's first responders.

"We have continually been honing our online technology to help us better predict the needs of our customers so we can have the products they need in stock and available for them," explains Khouri. "Our custom e-commerce platform that we developed along with Casey Li at BiteSite out of Ottawa is continually evolving to ensure that we are always one step ahead.

He continues, "Of course, the big players in e-commerce have really impressive platforms. But we need to be able to stay ahead of the curve, to anticipate the needs of our customers, and to have ownership over our own proprietary technology. Big tech just doesn't move that fast and, in some cases, will abruptly discontinue essential services without notice. We need to be in control of our own destiny."

Good Tech Allows for Ethical Business Practices

The technology that Khouri has been building on for decades doesn't just help with product management and sales. It also allows him and his team the ability to provide the organizations who are most in need of safety products to get what they need in a timely manner.

"During the pandemic, the marketplace became so toxic that we had to verify legitimate first-responders identity, which takes some time. Our e-commerce technology made sure that we could expedite the rest of the order to make up for some of the delay. But it was important to us that we were getting the safety gear to the people who needed it most," explains Khouri.

It's not just avoiding resellers that is important to the team at International Safety. They are also steadfast in their commitment to supplying only high-quality, certified products.

"The number of counterfeit safety supplies out there has increased dramatically. When you buy from a giant online retailer, it is very difficult to find out exactly where the products were made and if they are what they say they are," says Khouri. "In the world of safety equipment, the legitimacy of each product is incredibly important. Buying knock-off products can put people in serious danger."

Looking Ahead

Now that International Safety has successfully supported the nation through COVID-19 and the worst wildfire season in history, one might wonder what is next for them.

"Our team is continually evolving to ensure that we can be there for Canadians every day," says Khouri. "As for our technology, we are always keeping an eye out for the evolving needs of our customers. Success for us is not just about finding and marketing innovative products, it's about innovating how those products get to the Canadians that need them."

Writer: Wendy Powell

Location: Newmarket, Ontario

SOURCE International Safety Systems Inc.

[email protected]