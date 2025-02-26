Two Made-In-Canada Tech Companies Join Forces

InternationalSafety.com and Blackline Safety enter a multi-year partnership to power the future of connected worker safety.

NEWMARKET, ON and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - In a groundbreaking move towards safeguarding workers, International Safety proudly announces its strategic distribution partnership with Blackline Safety.

The collaboration between the two Canadian technology innovators introduces a unique integration of cutting-edge safety solutions, characterized by an innovative modular lone worker and gas detection approach and a made-in-Canada digital commerce platform. By integrating Blackline Safety's industry-leading connected safety technology, International Safety empowers businesses, government and frontline workers in high-risk environments to seamlessly adopt real-time monitoring and proactive safety measures.

"We're getting to a point where any worker anywhere in Canada can now be fully connected to rescue personnel, colleagues, and loved ones if something goes wrong"; exclaimed Gus Khouri, President of InternationalSafety.com, as he underscored the significance of this partnership. "Our synergy with Blackline Safety signifies an expansion of our service portfolio. This distribution alliance enables businesses to enhance their safety programs through intuitive, human-centric, cloud-connected safety solutions, fostering a new era of pragmatic and efficient safety management."

InternationalSafety.com, counts among its customers, cell phone tower workers high above Toronto as well as mines within the Arctic Circle in Canada

About International Safety:

Born from Canadian innovation, International Safety takes pride in its exceptional offerings, boasting proprietary eCommerce software that is proudly designed and crafted on Canadian soil. Specializing in the distribution of cutting-edge health and safety equipment, International Safety stands as a testament to homegrown expertise.

Founded in 1993 in Newmarket, Ontario, our commitment extends beyond products to encompass expert maintenance, calibration, and testing services. Our distinctive edge lies in our locally developed, state-of-the-art eCommerce platform, reaffirming our dedication to providing holistic safety solutions with a distinctly Canadian touch.

