Bringing the Best Canadian Brands and Products to Workplaces Nationwide

NEWMARKET, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - InternationalSafety.com, a Canadian industrial equipment marketplace located in Newmarket Ontario, has been taking big steps to highlight and promote Canadian-made products long before the current tariff talk from their neighbor to the South. The retailer was featured 2022 as a finalist in the Ontario Made initiative and they are committed to supporting Canadian manufacturers by offering high-quality personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety solutions made in Canada.

While some manufacturers are Canadian-born, their products may contain materials sourced from abroad. This distinction between "Canadian-made" and "Canadian-owned" can be challenging to navigate. At International Safety, they understand the importance of transparency and are ready to help answer any questions about product origins, ensuring you make informed decisions about your PPE purchases.



Here are some of the Canadian options they highlight:

Respiratory

3M Canada, based in Brockville, Ontario, plays a crucial role in manufacturing N95 respirators, ensuring long-term respiratory safety for Canadians. The company's expansion during the pandemic tripled Canada's respirator supply, benefiting healthcare and industrial sectors.

Head, Eye, and Body Protection

In Laval, Quebec, PIP Canada leads the production of safety products by incorporating robotic manufacturing technology to create over 10 hard hat models. Across Canada, SureWerx offers top-tier safety solutions through trusted brands like Pioneer, JET, and PeakWorks, meeting the needs of Canadian workers.

First Aid and Hygiene

First Aid Central, manufactures high-quality first aid kits and safety supplies that meet Canadian safety standards. Dentec Safety offers made-in-Canada head protection options as well as first aid kits. Wasip assembles its first aid kits in Canada but sources the contents abroad.

In Mississauga, Ontario, Grime Eater produces premium hand cleaners using locally sourced Canadian materials, prioritizing workplace hygiene and worker health.

Hand and Foot protection

In Belleville, Ontario, Impacto Protective Products specializes in ergonomic PPE designed to reduce impact, vibration, and repetitive motion, enhancing workplace safety and comfort. Meanwhile, Unik Safety Boots in Montreal, Quebec, focuses on producing durable, high-performance safety footwear using sustainable and environmentally friendly materials. Camro Industrial further supports Canadian industries by distributing Canadian-made safety footwear and apparel, reinforcing its commitment to high safety standards and local expertise.

Gas Detection & Lone Worker solutions

Blackline Safety, based in Calgary, Alberta, spearheads industrial innovation by seamlessly integrating wearable devices, area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software, and predictive analytics, with innovative designs.

Workplace and Industrial Safety Solutions

Evolution Sorbent Products (ESP), with operations in Calgary, Mississauga, and Montreal, specializes in liquid safety solutions for spill control and containment. Ergo Advantage manufactures anti-fatigue safety matting, produced in Waterloo, Ontario, to enhance worker comfort and prevent injuries. For over 50 years, SWS Warning Lights, based in Niagara Falls, Ontario, has been designing and assembling safety lighting products in Canada, supporting job creation and local expertise.

Commitment to Canadian Industry and Workers

By partnering with these exceptional Canadian manufacturers, International Safety continues to provide workplaces across the country with reliable, high-quality safety solutions. Supporting Canadian manufacturers not only ensures product excellence but also strengthens Canada's economy, manufacturing sector, and workforce. "While many of our manufacturers are Canadian, some products may be sourced abroad," Says Gus Khouri, President of International Safety, "we're here to help answer any questions Canadians have, to make informed decisions." The company's dedication to highlighting Canadian brands and safety products reinforces its commitment to safety, innovation, and national prosperity.

