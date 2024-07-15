USANA Canada Awarded for Making a Difference in the Community

Company awarded by industry organization, DSA Canada

TORONTO, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Community is one of USANA's core values, and the company's Canadian market was recently awarded for their outstanding work in their community. Direct Selling Association (DSA) Canada honoured the market with their Making a Difference Award at the DSA Canada Conference held this past June.

USANA Regional General Manager Tracie Kenzora receiving the Making a Difference Award

"Charity and community are so important to us here in Canada and throughout USANA as a whole and I am beyond proud we could be recognized for our efforts through this award," said Tracie Kenzora, regional general manager for USANA. "From our employees to our distributors, the giving spirit is strong here in the market and I would like to congratulate everyone who helped us make our community a better place."

One of the many local efforts by USANA Canada is its annual 5k walkathon held during the company's World Service Week.

"We started the walkathon in 2020 as a way to bring families together to help fight malnutrition," said Tracie. "We're thrilled to see how it's grown over the years, and we're incredibly grateful for the support we've received from communities across the country. Our goal was to make an impact in our own backyard and help local communities in Ontario and BC, and I think we've done just that."

This year, the total amount raised was CA $9,400, with CA $4,700 coming from participants and the rest coming from a matching donation from the USANA Foundation. The donations will be distributed evenly between the Richmond Food Bank in British Columbia and The Compass Food Bank in Ontario. USANA also supported the Compass Foodbank earlier this year by donating $10,000 to support their family-focused Pasta Nights.

The Making a Difference Award honours a Direct Selling Association member company whose community service efforts have made a profound difference in the community. Recipient companies epitomize the best in corporate responsibility.

USANA Canada distributor Deanna Waters also made an impact by starting a USANA Foundation Garden Tower pilot project in her home of Winnipeg, Manitoba, resulting in 40 towers being built and maintained by numerous not-for-profit organizations within the community.

Garden Towers are an innovative solution that provides sustainable, nutritious food for people all over the world. Each tower is made of durable material that lasts up to five years, can hold up to 120 plants, and uses 30% less water.

The pilot program includes a grant to cover the towers, supplies, plants, and soil, plus instruction and support as the project progresses.

For more information about USANA and its foundation, visit here.

