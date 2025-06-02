USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest Celebrates National Outdoors Month with a Call to Reconnect with Nature

SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Kevin Guest, Executive Chairman of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), is inspiring individuals and families to celebrate National Outdoors Month this June by immersing themselves in the beauty and benefits of nature. Drawing on his roots growing up in Montana, with the picturesque Lake Blaine as his backdrop, Kevin shares his deep personal connection to the outdoors and highlights its power to transform lives.

"Growing up in Montana, nature wasn't just part of my surroundings; it shaped who I am," Guest said. "Lake Blaine was my playground and my sanctuary. It taught me valuable lessons about living in harmony and the importance of balancing physical, mental, and emotional well-being. These lessons are as vital today as they were then, and National Outdoors Month is the perfect opportunity to rediscover them."

From his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest underscores five key ways the outdoors can enrich our lives:

Physical Health Improvements

Spending time outdoors encourages movement, whether it's a hike, a swim, or a simple stroll through a park. These activities not only boost physical fitness but also enhance cardiovascular health and increase energy levels. Mental Well-Being Enhancement

Numerous studies have shown that connecting with nature can alleviate anxiety and improve mood. "Nature is a healer," he said. "It restores balance and offers clarity in times of uncertainty." Stress Reduction

Time in green spaces has been proven to lower cortisol levels, helping us manage the stress of fast-paced lives. For Guest, Lake Blaine provided a peaceful escape, a theme he expands on in his book as essential for thriving in a demanding world. Creativity Boosts

The outdoors sparks imagination and innovation. "Some of my best ideas come when I'm outside," he said. "Lake Blaine has always been a place of peace and tranquility to help me think through life and be inspired. Nature strips away distractions and fosters a deeper connection with creativity." Social Bonding Opportunities

Whether it's gathering with friends around a campfire or heading out on an outdoor adventure with colleagues, nature provides a perfect setting to strengthen relationships and build meaningful connections.

Through his leadership at USANA, Guest continues to advocate for holistic wellness, which integrates physical health, mental clarity, and emotional balance. He views National Outdoors Month as a meaningful reminder to step away from the digital screen and reengage with the natural world.

"I encourage everyone to take this opportunity," said Guest. "Get outside. Find a trail, breathe in fresh air, watch a sunset, or simply sit under a tree and reflect. The outdoors has so much to offer, and its benefits ripple far beyond the time you spend there."

More inspiring examples of achieving success are shared throughout All the Right Reasons, where all proceeds go to feeding hungry children. Each book purchase provides 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

USANA Health Sciences, a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. For more information about USANA Health Sciences and its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and entrepreneurial success, visit USANA.com .

