USANA Exec. Chairman Kevin Guest Celebrates Guitar Month, Stress Awareness Month for Harmony

SALT LAKE CITY, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) Executive Chairman Kevin Guest marks April's convergence of International Guitar Month and Stress Awareness Month, as a perfect pairing that celebrates the healing power of music for mental well-being.

While music has long been heralded as a universal remedy, the guitar offers far more than just melodies. Studies, stories and specialists alike agree: playing the guitar is a proven method to reduce stress.

A passionate, performing guitarist himself, Guest invites others to join the cause. "Music has the extraordinary ability to uplift and inspire, and I encourage everyone to immerse themselves in the joy of playing guitar this month. It's a simple, powerful way to enhance your well-being."

Because playing guitar nurtures both mind and soul, Guest reveals six ways it boosts mental well-being.

Stress Escape: Anyone can lose themselves in music and find calm in the strums. Boosted Mood: Playing guitar releases dopamine, the happiness chemical. Mindfulness: Focusing on music reduces anxiety and centers one's mind. Social Connection: Sharing music builds powerful, emotional bonds. Creative Outlet: Songwriting expresses emotions and eases stress. Better Sleep: Relaxing guitar sessions lead to improved rest.

In his bestselling book, "All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony," Guest emphasizes how music minimizes stress and strengthens relationships that matter, "When I was young, I lived music down to my bones, and harmonies played constantly in my head. I wanted to be a rock star more than anything else.

"Today, music speaks to the soul like nothing else can. This love for music, this awe I have for the process, has been with for me as long as I can remember. Music has transformed my life and offered calmness and clarity where there was chaos. When anxiety takes hold, a melody actually soothes my nerves. Whether it's a soft tune or a lively rhythm with bands I play in, music brings a peace I never thought possible. It's been my strength, saving me more times than I can count."

More inspiring examples of the power of the power of music are shared throughout All the Right Reasons, where all proceeds go to feeding hungry children. Each book purchase provides 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

