For the week ending September 11, 2020, softwood lumber prices flattened or dropped for the first time in many months, with benchmark softwood lumber commodity item Western S-P-F 2×4 down -$6, or -0.6%, compared to the previous week, said Madison's Lumber Reporter . Prices for this construction framing dimension softwood lumber item is up an incredible +$214, or +29% from one month ago, when it was US$746 mfbm. Compared to mid-September 2019, this price is up an astonishing +$584, or +155%.

The USA purchases approximately 65% of Canada's dimension lumber production mostly for home construction framing, while Canadian buyers account for about 10%, and those in Japan take 6%.

* Madison's Lumber Prices, weekly, are a good forecast indicator of US home builder's current lumber buying activity ——> DETAILS

September 15, 2020 "Wildfires raged throughout the Pacific Northwest as the pause in lumber sales persisted." — Madison's Lumber Reporter

Single-family housing starts in August were at a rate of 1,021,000; this is +4% above the revised July figure of 981,000. Single family starts were up +12% year-over-year. Single-family building permits increased +6% to a rate of 1,036,000 units.

"With labour shortages and rising lumber costs compounding slowing activity, consumers can expect much higher prices for new homes over the next 12 months." — George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com.

Where this situation will go no one knows … a combination of unprecedented circumstances makes every day a new adventure for sawmills and for customers.

Softwood Lumber Prices Stabilize As Production Starts to Catch Up from Lows Earlier this Year

Most Western S-P-F customers in the US got spooked by recent yo-yoing futures board movement, culminating in a more even pace of sales last week. Sawmills kept their prices flat for the most part and continued to see strong demand, but the fever-pitch of buying in recent weeks subsided. Sawmill order files were into early- or mid-October and delivery times stretched ever-further as rail service worsened. Wildfires in the Pacific Northwest were on everyone's mind as a deadly fire season raged in California, Oregon, and Washington State.

Canadian Western S-P-F sawmills described a continuation to the pause to sales they saw burgeoning the previous week. For the first time in months small amounts of cash wood made their way to US customers. Demand was definitely quieter as many customers waited to catch up on previously booked shipments. However, plenty of hungry buyers were still searching for limited material. October 3rd order files at sawmills were commonly reported. Meanwhile transportation only got worse as arrival times were into two- to four-weeks. Recent rail car supply percentages were in the mid-60s for one large producer and reducing each week.

With the weekly price dropping for the first time in many months, compared to one-year-ago last week's Western S-P-F 2x4 price rose by +$503, or +110%, relative to the 1-year rolling average price of US$457 mfbm and was up +$544, or +137%, compared to the 2-year rolling average prices of US$411 mfbm.

The below table is a comparison of recent highs, in June 2018, and current September 2020 benchmark dimension softwood lumber 2x4 prices compared to historical highs of 2004/05 and compared to recent lows of Sept 2015:

2x4 Dimension Lumber Prices: Current Compared to Recent and Historical Highs, and to Recent Lows





2014 to 2020









madisonsreport.com US$ per thousand board feet Current: 9/18/2020

Recent High:

June 2018 %

Change

All Time High

(Previous or

Current) %Change:

Current vs.

All Time High

Previous

Low:

Sept 2015 %

Change























SYP East Side KD #2&Btr $ 985

$ 550 79.1%

3Q2005 $ 460 114.1%

$ 311 216.7%























WSPF KD #2&Btr $ 960

$ 622 54.3%

2Q2004 $ 443 116.7%

$ 249 285.5%























ESPF KD #2&Btr $ 1,080

$ 690 56.5%

2Q 2004 $ 529 104.2%

$ 350 208.6%























Douglas fir Green $ 940

$ 590 59.3%

2Q 2004 $ 500 88.0%

$ 302 211.3%























WSPF 2x4 STUDS (PET) $ 900

$ 445 102.2%

2Q 2005 $ 445 102.2%

$ 230 291.3%

STAY AHEAD of US housing price data by getting access to softwood lumber prices. Released every Friday for that week, since 1952 Madison's Lumber Prices is used by the forest products industry as a price guide for North American construction framing dimension softwood lumber. These are, of course, the inputs into US and Canadian home building materials.

Shrewd investors know that construction framing softwood lumber prices are a good leading indicator for US housing activity, including home building and home sales. Don't miss out, get lumber price data updates directly to your desktop every Friday morning:

Keta Kosman

Publisher

Madison's Lumber Reporter, est. 1952

Vancouver, BC, Canada

www.madisonsreport.com

604 319-2266

Established in 1952, Madison's Lumber Prices is your premiere source for North American softwood lumber news, prices, industry insight, and industry contacts. The weekly Madison's Lumber Reporter publishes current Canadian and US construction framing dimension lumber and panel wholesaler pricing information 50 weeks a year and access to historical pricing as well.

Madison's offers a variety of products to meet your information needs regarding the North American forest products industry including:

Madison's Lumber Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/products/madisons-reporter/

Madison's Heating Wood Pellet Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/products/madisons-north-american-heating-wood-pellet-price-report/

Madison's British Columbia Coast Log Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/bc-coastal-log-prices/

Madison's Forest Pulse: https://madisonsreport.com/products/forest-pulse/

Madison's Canadian Sawmill Listings: https://madisonsreport.com/products/madisons-directory/

SOURCE Madison's Lumber Reporter

For further information: Keta Kosman, Publisher, Madison's Lumber Reporter, est. 1952, Vancouver, BC, Canada, www.madisonsreport.com, 604 319-2266