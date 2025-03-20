This week is no different, so let's dive into the data:

The Madison's Lumber Prices Index for the week ending March 14, 2025 was US$577 mfbm. This is down -1%, or - $4 from the previous week when it was US$581 , and is up +13%, or +$66, from one month ago when it was US$511 .

In the week ending March 14, 2025 benchmark softwood lumber item Western Spruce-Pine-Fir 2x4 #2&Btr KD (RL) was US$550 mfbm, which is up +$15, or +3%, from the previous week when it was $535 , and up +$68, or +14%, from one month ago when it was $483 .

Single-family housing starts, which account for the bulk of homebuilding, in February were also more than +11% higher than January's 995,000 units, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.11 million units but fell -2% from a year ago when it was 1.13 million.

The number of starts and permits reached the long-term threshold of 1.5 million new homes needed annually to stabilize home prices.

Total US housing permits in February were down -1% to 1.46 million units, while Single-family permits were almost flat at 992,000 units.

Shrewd investors know that construction framing softwood lumber prices are a good leading indicator for US housing activity, including home building and home sales. Don't miss out, get lumber price data updates directly to your desktop every Friday morning.

Weakness in 2022 and early 2023 had been in single-family starts, the weakness then moved to multi-family. Multi-family starts might have bottomed early in 2024.

The inventory of single-family housing under construction stayed flat at a rate of 640,000 units, still low compared to levels in 2021.

"Home builders picked up the pace of construction in February as improved weather in the South offered better conditions for housing starts," said Nationwide Economist Daniel Vielhaber. "Given the oscillating paces of starts in recent months due to hurricanes and harsh winter weather conditions, a natural pace for starts going forward in the current high-interest rate environment is likely somewhere in between the faster February pace and slower January pace."

February housing completions were 1.59 million units, down -6% compared to the same month in 2024 when it was 1.70 million units. The completions rate for single-family housing increased by more than +7% from January to 1.07 million units in February.

Looking closely at the lumber price history, compared to the same week last year, when it was US$452 mfbm, the price of Western Spruce-Pine-Fir 2x4 #2&Btr KD (RL) for the week ending March 14, 2025 was up +$98, or +22%. Compared to two years ago when it was $365, that week's price was up +$185, or +51%, according to the latest data from Madison's Lumber Reporter.

Madison's Benchmark 2x4 Dimension Lumber Prices: Current Compared to Recent and





Historical Highs & Lows



2015 to 2024



madisonsreport.com R/L in US$ per thousand board feet Current:

Recent High:

May 2021 %

Change

Previous High:

June 2018 % Change:

Current vs.

Previous High

Previous Low:

Sept 2015 %

Change (net FOB sawmill) 3/19/2025





















SYP East Side KD #2&Btr $ 465

$ 1,364 -66 %

$ 460 1 %

$ 311 50 %





















WSPF KD #2&Btr $ 550

$ 1,617 -66 %

$ 443 24 %

$ 249 121 %





















ESPF KD #2&Btr $ 650

$ 1,687 -61 %

$ 529 23 %

$ 350 86 %





















Douglas fir Green $ 480

$ 1,344 -64 %

$ 500 -4 %

$ 302 59 %





















WSPF 2x4 STUDS (PET) $ 396

$ 1,489 -73 %

$ 445 -11 %

$ 230 72 %

Madison's Lumber Reporter Weekly Summary: March 14, 2025

Framing Lumber:

Commodity prices to shipping timelines to overall supply were hard to pin down. Many experienced players hadn't seen lumber market conditions like this in careers spanning multiple decades.

KEY LUMBER PRICES AND MARKET CONDITIONS TAKE-AWAYS:

The ongoing trade uncertainty caused hoarding among some Western S-P-F customers, while others cancelled orders due to sudden cost increases.

Secondary suppliers hesitated to bolster their inventories as they usually do around this time of year.

Prices and ship times varied wildly with each order, were solidified on a case-by-case basis.

Buyer kept field inventories conspicuously thin, when they are usually adding volume for the spring buy.

There was subpar availability of most Eastern S-P-F commodities, along with wildly variable commodity pricing.

Transportation problems were rife across the continent; tightening equipment availability, delayed shipping timelines were reported in all regions.

Southern Yellow Pine inventory holders with eight-plus weeks of stock on the ground had the bulk of that wood already sold.

