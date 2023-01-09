Uriel Gas Reports Final Prospectus Receipt and Listing Date

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Uriel Gas Holdings Corp. ("Uriel") (CSE: UGH) is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange has advised that Uriel's common shares will be listed on January 11, 2023 under the trading symbol UGH.

A receipt was issued on December 22, 2022 for Uriel's final prospectus. A copy of the prospectus can be found under Uriel's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Uriel is an oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

Uriel Gas Holdings Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Greg Kaiser

Chief Executive Officer and Director

SOURCE Uriel Gas Holdings Corp.

For further information: Uriel Gas Holdings Corp., Greg Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Email: [email protected]