Uriel Gas Holdings Corp. Announces Change of Director

CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Uriel Gas Holdings Corp. (CSE: UGH) (the "Company"), is today announcing that following the resignation of Roger Tang as a director in June 2024, it has appointed Daniel Custock, the original founder of the Company, as a director.

