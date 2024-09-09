Uriel Gas Holdings Corp. Corporate Updates

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Uriel Gas Holdings Corp. (CSE: UGH) (the "Company"), is today announcing the appointment of a CFO and the sale of assets..

Mr. Ming Jang has been appointed to the office of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Jang is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 25 years of experience in the oil & gas and mineral exploration sector. Mr. Jang provides business advisory services to several publicly traded and private corporations and is presently CFO of several publicly traded companies, including Quebec Nickel Corp., Quebec Innovative Minerals Corp., and Adaptogenics Health Corp.

The Company has entered into an Asset Sale Agreement and completed the sale of a 95% interest in its Richdale assets and a 20% interest in its other oil & gas assets for a cash consideration of $450,000. The purchaser has an option to purchase the Company's remaining 5% interest in its Richdale assets for a cash consideration of $22,500 for a period of six months.

For further information, please contact: Jeffrey Dyck, Corporate Secretary, [email protected]