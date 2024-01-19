Uriel Gas Holdings Corp. Annual General Meeting Results, New CFO and Grant of Stock Option

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Uriel Gas Holdings Corp. (CSE: UGH) ("Uriel" or the "Company"), a growth oriented junior oil and gas exploration and production company, today announces the results of its annual general meeting held January 17, 2024, a change of CFO and the grant of a stock option.

Annual General Meeting

At the annual general meeting the shareholders reappointed the board of directors consisting of Roger Tang, Richard Thompson and Gregory Kaiser and reappointed BDO Canada LLP as auditor. 251,000 and 216,000 shares of the 9,547,050 shares voted at the meeting were withheld on the election of directors and auditors, respectively.

New CFO

In connection with the resignation (retirement) of the Company's previous CFO, the Company has appointed a new CFO, Darwin Little. Mr. Little will provide the services of CFO and will provide the services of another individual as a Controller of the Company.

Grant of Stock Option

The Company has today granted Mr. Little an option to purchase up to 500,000 shares at $0.10 per share for a period of two years.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Uriel Gas Holdings Corp.

For further information: Greg Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]