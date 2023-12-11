URGENT Need for Volunteers across the Province

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army has been collecting donations at Christmas Kettles across British Columbia for several weeks but still has a long way to go to reach their goal of $4.2 million. Though the community has been generous so far there is a concern about how a severe lack of volunteer Kettle hosts or bell ringers will impact the final weeks of the campaign.

Christmas Kettle Host (CNW Group/The Salvation Army British Columbia Division)

The Salvation Army relies heavily on Kettle donations not only to help those in need during Christmas, but all year long. Almost 80 per cent of the funds raised to support the delivery of Salvation Army programs and services are donated during December.

"Without volunteers to stand with a Salvation Army Kettle, we are simply unable to collect donations", says Captain Gina Haggett, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations. "If you are an individual who is passionate about making a difference during the holiday season, please volunteer as a Kettle host, you'll not only spread joy to others passing by but you will be Giving Hope to the thousands in need everyday throughout our province."

The Christmas Kettle Campaign enables The Salvation Army to work with struggling individuals and families to provide basic necessities: food, clothing and shelter. Donations also support The Salvation Army's life-changing programs, such as substance abuse recovery, housing supports, job and life-skills training, and education classes that help people find a way out of poverty, permanently.

Kettle Hosts and other volunteers play a vital role in helping The Salvation Army provide these programs. "We understand that with the increased cost of living some may not be able to give as much this year, but they can still give back by donating their time and taking on a Kettle shift," says Haggett, "one two-hour shift can raise enough to help feed a family in need this Christmas season."

Volunteers will serve as Kettle bell ringers, stationed at various locations throughout the province, you can be part of the meaningful work that continues to help change lives. Those interested in signing up to volunteer can apply online at SalvationArmy.ca or at your local Salvation Army location.

This year's Christmas Kettles include tiptap payment options for those not carrying cash, and donors also have the option to give online at FillTheKettle.com

About The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest providers of social services in the country. Working in 400 communities across Canada and more than 130 countries around the world, we provide practical, compassionate support to meet basic human needs. By giving people hope, we transform lives of British Columbians today and every day.

SalvationArmy.ca

SOURCE The Salvation Army British Columbia Division

For further information: Gina Haggett, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations, [email protected], Cell: (604) 834-2164