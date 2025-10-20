Images available here

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - MONTONI officially handed over the keys to the new 48,000-square-foot Urgences-santé operations centre at 2700 Jacques-Bureau Avenue in Laval. The building, strategically sited near Autoroute 15, represents a major step forward for pre-hospital services in the region. With its state-of-the-art facilities and central location, it will meet the needs of the ambulance service provider's operations and those of the paramedics, attendants, mechanics and administrative staff who will work there every day.

Infrastructures designed for efficiency and well-being

The design of the new operations centre pays particular attention to field crews' comfort, security and efficiency. It is larger and better suited to the realities of day-to-day operations, and features 40 indoor parking spaces to shelter ambulances from cold temperatures and reduce their energy consumption. This is a clear improvement over Urgences-santé's former North Operations Centre, which had become too cramped for current needs, with just 22 parking spaces for a fleet of 35 vehicles.

The addition of a server room, complementing those of the East and West operations centres, will strengthen the organization's IT resilience framework and support service continuity. In addition, availability of mechanical services has been increased to 20 from 10 hours a day, enabling faster and more efficient fleet maintenance and directly contributing to both service quality and crews' well-being.

The building is targeting LEED certification based on the outstanding environmental performance expected: a 42% savings in energy consumption, a 37% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and more than 50% water savings thanks to high-efficiency fixtures and rainwater recovery strategies. Low-emission materials, air filtration and equipment ensuring optimal temperatures will all contribute to creating a healthy, comfortable environment for users.

"Today we are beginning an important new chapter in our history. Our new operations centre, better suited to our specific requirements, gives us the space, functionality and technology we need to move forward. With these new leased work premises, we will improve ambulance fleet dispatching across our three operations centres and continue to offer high-quality pre-hospital services to the people of Laval and Montréal. This building, with much more modern features than the previous one, is designed to meet both our current and future needs."

Michel Garceau

President and CEO

Urgences-santé

A high-quality project delivered in record time

This project, completed in just seven months, exemplifies MONTONI's ability to deliver complex infrastructure projects within demanding timeframes with zero compromise on quality. From the start of work in March 2025, each phase of construction proceeded meticulously and efficiently, satisfying Urgences-santé's specific requirements. The ambulance service provider is leasing the operations centre, following a property-management model that is still a rarity in the public health sector. It provides a way for government agencies to rapidly benefit from modern, efficient and sustainable facilities while optimizing their resource use.

"This project shows how building smart can help communities. By offering high-quality infrastructure through a leasing model, we give public agencies like Urgences-santé the opportunity to rapidly benefit from an environment that meets their needs without the capital outlay required to purchase the property. We believe this is an appropriate model, and one that we are eager to replicate, as it meets the needs of our partners while ensuring effective service to the population."

Dario Montoni, President

MONTONI

