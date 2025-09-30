A sustainable industrial development by MONTONI, in partnership with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - MONTONI and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ officially launched Écoparc Laval 15 at a ground-breaking ceremony today attended by Christopher Skeete, Québec Minister Responsible for the Laval Region, Carlos Leitão, Parliamentary Secretary to the Federal Minister of Industry and Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval.

With an investment of $325 million, this large-scale industrial campus will consist of five buildings with a total surface area of 1,067,000 square feet, built to the highest standards of sustainability. All five will be targeting LEED Silver as well as BCZ Design and Performance certification.

"This project will restore a strategic location–the former site of the Ciné-parc Laval drive-in–to its full potential, transforming it into a driver of sustainable and economic development. Since our founding 30 years ago, we have developed more than 80 projects in Laval, representing investments of more than $1.5 billion. We are proud to continue our contributions to our city's economic expansion."

Dario Montoni, President

MONTONI

"The start of work on this first industrial building is a decisive step in the development of this project, initiated two years ago as part of our strategic partnership with MONTONI. This milestone illustrates our joint commitment toward sustainable economic development, to be achieved using modern, flexible and ideally located infrastructures. With its optimized access to the main transportation corridors, this site will be a driver of growth for manufacturers seeking high-performance logistics solutions. Today, we are proud to be laying the cornerstone for an innovative industrial ecosystem that will enhance competitiveness and advance the transition to a greener economy."

Martin Raymond, President and CEO

Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Building 1, the starting point for an exemplary Écoparc

Strategically located at the junction of highways 15 and 440, Écoparc Laval 15 is the latest in a new generation of industrial parks emphasizing superior environmental performance, innovation and user wellness: the MONTONI Écoparcs.

Building 1, with a floor area of 257,000 square feet and slated for delivery in May 2026, is the first step in a project that will be rolled out in four phases, to be completed in 2027. Designed to be a model of sustainability, it will accommodate up to five tenants and offer the following environmental benefits, among others:

An approximately 40% reduction in water consumption

Energy savings estimated at 60%

A decrease in greenhouse-gas emissions of up to 50%

Some 130 rooftop solar panels that will meet nearly 5% of the building's energy needs

A white roof to mitigate the urban heat island effect

Low-emission materials to ensure optimum air quality

An Écoparc in harmony with its environment

A distinguishing feature of Écoparc Laval 15 will be its harmonious integration of natural features. More than 30% of its total surface area will be dedicated to green spaces, including a vast protected wetland extending over 400,000 square feet, which will be accessible to the public. This natural space will be conducive to occupant wellness while ensuring the preservation of a rich, essential ecosystem.

"With Écoparc Laval 15, MONTONI is proving that economic growth and sustainable development can be reconciled. This transformative project will reshape the site into a driver of green innovation and prosperity for Laval. By opting for environmentally responsible buildings, we are creating an environment that will benefit businesses as well as the entire Laval community."

Christopher Skeete

Minister Responsible for the Laval Region, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers

Member for Sainte Rose

"The Écoparc Laval 15 project epitomizes the kind of economic and urban development that we seek to promote in Québec and in the rest of Canada. It is proof that combining growth and sustainability is possible and will deliver more than one million square feet of zero-carbon, LEED-certified spaces that blend innovation, energy efficiency and environmental stewardship. Écoparc Laval 15 is much more than a real estate project: it is a model for collaboration and shared vision that meets the needs of businesses, stimulates innovation and helps build a greener, more prosperous and more competitive future for all Quebecers."

Carlos Leitão

Parliamentary Secretary to the Federal Minister of Industry

MP for Marc-Aurèle Fortin

About MONTONI

Holder of the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose: to create value for its clients, for the environment and for its community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development, comprising an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec Ontario and New Brunswick.

Among the major projects currently being carried out by MONTONI are the future Quartier Molson in Montréal, a unique development covering nearly 6 million square feet, the Épicentre-Culturel in Laval, the largest cultural project in Québec, and the agreement to develop a 2-million-square-foot sustainable industrial park in Dieppe, New Brunswick.

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. By making the ambitious and tangible commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, the Group aspires to be a force for positive change and a model for the industry.

MONTONI has obtained LEED certification for 52 projects since 2006, representing a total of 7.3 million square feet, and Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB) certification for three projects totalling 2 million square feet. In the coming years, the company is aiming for LEED and ZCB certification for projects totaling 11.2 million square feet.

The company's ambition is to build a real estate heritage that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ drives economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable real estate projects in partnership with leading industry players. The Fonds immobilier backs projects in the residential, office, retail, institutional and industrial sectors and espousing a sustainable development approach. As at June 30, 2025, it had 26 projects worth $4.1 billion in development or construction; 84 properties totalling 6,412 residential rental units under management; and 5 million sq. ft. of industrial land for development. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council -- Québec division.

