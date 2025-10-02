Picture available here

SAINT-ALPHONSE-DE-GRANBY, QC, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Montoni Group is pleased to provide an update on its transformative project to build a major regional business hub in Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby, Québec. When complete, this strategic development will feature an extensive array of buildings and be home to several banners and services including a large-scale national wholesale/retailer, thereby helping to enhance the local and regional commercial offering.

The announcement was made this morning during a ceremony at Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby municipality hall, attended by Mayor Marcel Gaudreau along with representatives of MONTONI.

A transformative project for the region

In the spring of 2026, MONTONI will begin developing a 1.8-million-square-foot site comprising of the former restaurant and sugar shack La Grillade as well as an adjoining parcel of land. The project represents a major investment that will provide a boost to the local economy, create numerous jobs and deliver an improved retail and service offering for residents of Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby and its neighbouring municipalities.

Strategically located

The site under development boasts an optimal geographical location, immediately adjacent to major arterial roads including Highway 10 and Route 139. This exceptional accessibility will guarantee a highly fluid experience for customers, suppliers and employees, while enhancing the area's attractiveness in the eyes of investors, retailers and service providers.

Responsible integration with the environment

MONTONI will work closely with the municipality of Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby as well as provincial authorities in implementing structure-enhancing measures to ensure the project's harmonious integration with its surroundings and preserve quality of life for nearby residents. These measures will include adaptive road planning and any other action deemed relevant to support growth in the region in a way that respects the current living environment.

" The municipality of Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby is proud to welcome several businesses, including a large-scale national wholesale/retailer, to its territory. This will create significant job opportunities, increase the range of services available to our citizens, and generate additional revenue that will help us maintain our roads."

– Marcel Gaudreau, Mayor

Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby

"This project is perfectly in keeping with our commitment to supporting the economic vitality of Québec's regions. We are proud to be working with the municipality of Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby and helping stimulate local business activity, create high-value jobs and raise the profile of the region. For us at MONTONI, this is a prime opportunity to apply our expertise to a transformative and sustainable development that will have positive benefits for the entire community."

– Dario Montoni, President

MONTONI

About MONTONI

Holder of the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development, comprising an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Among the major projects currently being carried out by MONTONI are the future Quartier Molson in Montréal, a unique development covering nearly 6 million square feet, the Épicentre-Culturel in Laval, the largest cultural project in Québec, and the agreement to develop a 2-million-square-foot sustainable industrial park in Dieppe, New Brunswick.

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. Through an ambitious and tangible pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, the Group aspires to be a force for positive change and a model for the industry.

Since 2006, the company has obtained LEED certification for 52 projects representing 7.3 million square feet overall, and ZCB certification for 3 projects totalling 2 million square feet. Future projects are targeting LEED and BCZ certification for another 11.2 million square feet. MONTONI's ambition is to build a real estate heritage that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com

