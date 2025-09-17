Photos available here

LACHUTE, QC, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Ville de Lachute and Montoni Group are proud to announce the creation of a new partnership for the development of a large industrial site. This collaboration heralds a promising alliance between a resolutely forward-thinking municipality and a developer recognized for its innovative and sustainable projects.

Together, they will launch the development of a modern industrial site of approximately 1.8 million square feet in size, planned to accommodate companies at the cutting edge of innovation and generate significant economic benefits for the entire region.

Strategic location

The future site is in the immediate vicinity of major highways, including Autoroute 50 and Routes 148 and 158, and provides direct access to both the rail network and Mirabel airport. It has the advantage of optimal connectivity to key markets in Montréal, the Outaouais region, Eastern Ontario, and the United States.

Companies that choose to locate here will have the active support of the Ville de Lachute and the MRC d'Argenteuil, which work together to promote local business growth and success.

Located at the crossroads of the Laurentides, Outaouais and Montréal metropolitan regions, Lachute offers proximity to major urban centres, which facilitates both merchandise transportation and workforce mobility. This makes it an ideal site for building, investing and expanding.

"We are very pleased with this agreement with Montoni Group, which further enhances our region's industrial positioning. This strategic partnership will not only maximize the potential of an exceptional city-owned site but also create quality jobs for our citizens. This is a tangible step towards sustainable, growth-generating economic development for Lachute and the entire MRC d'Argenteuil."

– Bernard Bigras-Denis, Mayor

Ville de Lachute

Sustainable development

Ville de Lachute and MONTONI are building their partnership on shared sustainability values. Together, they are committed to creating an exemplary industrial environment based on the successful integration of projects into their surroundings and optimizing buildings' energy performance.

As a trailblazer in sustainable real estate in Canada, MONTONI leverages its expertise to design spaces that meet the needs of today while anticipating those of the future. Every project is designed to endure, to evolve and to contribute actively to decarbonization of the economy.

"Our ambition remains the same across all our projects. We deliver buildings that reflect our image: efficient, resilient and resolutely future-oriented. This agreement with Ville de Lachute reflects this shared vision of a clear commitment to a more sustainable future. Together, we will develop an industrial site that will blend innovation, environmental stewardship and tangible benefits for the community."

– Dario Montoni, President

MONTONI

About the Ville de Lachute

Located between Montreal and Gatineau, Ville de Lachute is a dynamic urban center set in the heart of nature, combining a rich agricultural plain with a resort area nestled near lakes and mountains. It stands out for its five industrial zones with complementary vocations, its rapidly growing development hub (Synercité) and its commitment to sustainable development focused on quality of life and business synergy. With more than 15,000 residents and continuing to grow, Lachute offers a pool of skilled labor, supported by a wide range of nearby training opportunities. The presence of a hospital, French and English primary and secondary schools, numerous parks and green spaces, access to water, an active community life combined with a strategic location, make it an ideal area for business establishment and growth, as well as for workforce attraction and well-being. www.lachute.ca

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development—an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 5.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and, among construction projects underway, is targeting LEED certification for nearly 7 million square feet. Construction is also nearing completion on some 4.5 million square feet of Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB) spaces. MONTONI's ambition is to build a real estate heritage that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com

