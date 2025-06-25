Urban Sanctuary: Rare Ravine Estate Lot in the Heart of Lawrence Park

TORONTO, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Amid Toronto's evolving skyline, it's increasingly rare to find land that feels untouched yet central — private yet deeply connected. But once in a generation, a property emerges that transcends categories — one that invites not just ownership, but legacy.

Welcome to 132 Blythwood Road, a ravine estate of rare beauty and scale in Lawrence Park. Set on over 30,000 square feet of sun-soaked, south-facing land bordered by ancient trees and the hush of Sherwood Park's ravine, this is not merely a lot. It's an invitation to permanence.

While Toronto's luxury home market often prizes square footage, true land-based luxury — measured by privacy, topography, and potential — has become almost mythical. This property offers all three.

Where Nature Holds Court

From the street, the home has discreet elegance — wide frontage and classic proportions. But beyond the threshold, the city fades. You're greeted by birdsong, dappled light, and a ravine that stretches to a woodland horizon. There's space for infinity pools, tiered gardens, glass pavilions — or stillness. And just minutes away, Yonge Street pulses with cafés, boutiques, subways, and top schools.

This is estate living, reimagined in Toronto's core.

Where Prestige Meets Possibility

Lawrence Park remains one of Toronto's most prestigious enclaves. Originally developed in the early 1900s as a garden suburb, its leafy streets and architectural integrity endure. This address is minutes from Yonge Street, the subway, Havergal College, Crescent School, and Upper Canada College. Recreational amenities like the Granite Club and Rosedale Golf Club, as well as Sunnybrook Hospital, are nearby.

A Canvas for Visionaries

The existing home includes an inground pool and a four-car garage. But the true value lies in what could be built. Included are:

Approved architectural plans for reconstruction Draft designs for a 13,000+ sq ft custom residence pending approval.

For developers, the City of Toronto has previously supported a severance into two wide, L-shaped lots — ideal for two luxury homes. Whether you envision one monumental estate or a pair of elegant residences, the groundwork is laid.

The Rarest Kind of Real Estate

Toronto's finest land opportunities are now finite. A parcel of this size, shape, and seclusion — inside the city yet shielded from it — is nearly extinct. The value here lies not in finishes, but in possibility: the chance to build a home that will last structurally and emotionally.

"It's a property for someone who isn't just thinking about where to live, but what they'll leave behind," says Alex Alexandrov, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Click here for images gallery.

SOURCE Digital Entourage

To schedule a private showing or media interview: Alex Alexandrov, Listing Agent, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., 416-975-5588, [email protected]