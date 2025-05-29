One of Lorne Park's Original Family Estates Hits the Market After 50 Years

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - In a rare moment for buyers and market watchers alike, one of Lorne Park's original family estates is now available for the first time in over half a century.

Located at 1174 Whiteoaks Avenue, this 83' x 181' property offers a striking example of a well-preserved generational home at a time when such offerings are rapidly disappearing from the market.

With aging housing stock and the cost of custom rebuilds on the rise, original homes like this — maintained with care across decades — represent both a historical touchpoint and a practical alternative to teardown culture. Situated on one of the area's most coveted tree-lined avenues, the residence has remained in the same family since the early 1970s, offering approximately 3,000 square feet of above-ground living space, a large double garage, and a full basement.

"Opportunities like this simply don't come around often," says Michael Phinney, President and CEO of Phinney Real Estate and Sales Representative with Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd. "This isn't just a piece of real estate — it's a piece of Lorne Park's residential history, and it has the kind of lot size and construction quality that's increasingly hard to replicate."

Stacy Shipp, co-listing agent and Sales Representative at Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., adds: "It's a true hidden gem in an exclusive neighbourhood filled with multi-million-dollar new builds. With a purposeful layout, generous principal rooms, great bones, and plenty of character and charm, the potential is endless."

As demand grows for properties with character and substance in established neighbourhoods, 1174 Whiteoaks Avenue presents an alternative to buyers fatigued by bidding wars for new builds or cookie-cutter infill homes. The estate-sized lot and mature landscape make it a natural candidate for thoughtful renovation, multigenerational living.

Property Snapshot:

Address: 1174 Whiteoaks Avenue, Mississauga, ON

1174 Whiteoaks Avenue, Lot Size: 83' x 181'

83' x 181' Bedrooms: 4

4 Bathrooms: 4

4 Garage: Double

Double MLS®: W8349244

The release of this estate to the public marks a significant data point: a glimpse into what's left of Lorne Park's original housing fabric—and what may come next.

Images gallery available here.

For information or to schedule an interview or a viewing: Michael Phinney, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., 905 617 4669; Stacy Shipp, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., 416 720 3545