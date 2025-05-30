Elegant Stately Victorian in Toronto's Prestigious University District / Mink Mile Offers Grand Living and entertaining, Income Potential, and Multigenerational Flexibility

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Welcome to 379 Huron Street, an exceptional Victorian residence that masterfully combines scale, sophistication, and a prime downtown location. Situated on an impressive 25 x 191 ft lot, this stately home boasts over 4,400 square feet (5,759 sq ft with finished basement) of above-grade living space, featuring soaring ceilings, expansive principal rooms, and a layout designed for grand entertaining and multigenerational living.

Located in one of Toronto's most coveted neighborhoods, the property comprises a five-bedroom main residence with a full basement in-law suit with a separate entrance, plus three self-contained, legal one-bedroom suites. Of these, only the basement apartment is currently tenanted—offering buyers the flexibility to accommodate extended family and guests.

"With its commanding architecture, generous proportions, and unbeatable location, this home speaks to buyers who value elegance, space, entertaining and versatility," says Alex Alexandrov, listing agent with Forest Hill Real Estate Inc. "It offers the rare combination of historic charm and contemporary comfort, set on a lush, private lot in the heart of the city."

The backyard retreat is a tranquil green oasis shaded by mature trees—providing an uncommon sense of privacy and serenity within the core. Zoned R(d1*748), the property also offers long-term development flexibility in one of Canada's most robust and resilient housing markets.

Though the home includes income-generating potential, its true distinction lies in its stature, livability, and enduring appeal. On The Mink Mile and University of Toronto, St. George and Spadina subway, next to cultural institutions, the residence enjoys effortless access to Bloor Street's cafés, restaurants, boutique shops and Mink Mile's luxury shopping. Financial district is 20 minutes away, and laneway access to multiple parking is another bonus.

379 Huron offers unmatched access to city life while preserving the comfort and scale of a timeless family estate.

Property Snapshot:

MLS® Number: C12167437

Address: 379 Huron Street, Toronto

Listed: $4,885,000

Over 4,400 sq. ft. above ground on a 25 x 191 ft lot

Includes 3 legal one-bedroom apartments (only basement is currently rented)

Grand rooms, lush backyard, nanny suite with separate entrance

Steps from U of T, Spadina subway, Bloor Street

SOURCE Digital Entourage

To schedule a private showing or media interview: Alex Alexandrov, Listing Agent, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., 416-975-5588, [email protected]