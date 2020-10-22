/CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why

the Government of Canada partnered with the Government of Nunavut , Nunavut Housing Corporation, City of Iqaluit and other partners to build the first non-profit affordable housing project and transitional housing program in Nunavut for those experiencing homelessness.

IQALUIT, NU, Oct. 22, 2020 Today, the Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Deputy Mayor of Iqaluit, Janet Brewster, announced the grand opening of Uquutaq Transitional Shelter, a 60-bed shelter, which will provide support services to men experiencing homelessness in Nunavut.

The federal government provided a financial commitment of $8.045 million for the construction of the transitional shelter, located in Iqaluit.

The project consists of two existing adjacent buildings (Building 1077 and 1079) in Iqaluit converted into a 60-bed shelter and transitional home, and an 11-unit rental building with offices and programming space. Five of the eleven units will be offered at affordable rental rates. Uquutaq Transitional Housing is operated by Uquutaq Society, a non-profit organization with the mandate to provide shelter to men who are experiencing homelessness in Nunavut and provide support through programming and services.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. It is with great pleasure that our Government, through the National Housing Strategy, is supporting initiatives like Uquutaq Transitional Housing, so that collectively, we are better able to assist vulnerable populations of all races, age, gender, and community, in finding the support that they need." – The Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Our government recognizes the need for safe, affordable, and accessible housing in Nunavut and across the North and Arctic. By working together, in partnership, we are able to support innovative projects like Uquutaq Transitional Housing, helping to serve those most in need, particularly in this difficult time. I am pleased to see this project open its doors and serve the community." – The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

"Uquutaq Society provides services that are critical for our community. The new facilities will provide an increased level of service to support men over a longer term. Uquutaq has raised the bar and shown us what can be accomplished through determination and collaboration." – Kenny Bell, Mayor of Iqaluit

"I'm honoured to be involved with this project which is on the leading edge of changing the housing landscape in Nunavut." – Laurel McCorriston, Executive Director. Uquutaq Society

Quick facts:

Uquutaq Society's transitional support program is named Avataq, after the traditional hunting float made of one complete sealskin. The program offers support services to men accessing the 30-bed shelter on Building 1077's main floor, as they work to transition to the facility's second floor—a 30-bed transitional home where clients require fewer supports.

Building 1079's rental units will add to the housing stock in Iqaluit .

The proposed project development meets all NHS priority areas of social outcomes: affordability, energy efficiency, accessibility, proximity to amenities and community supports, fostered collaboration with other government's supports, social inclusion and supporting Northern communities

With a budget of $13.2 billion , NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years.

Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Under the Investing in Canada plan , the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca Twitter Instagram YouTube LinkedIn Facebook

As authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Information on this release: Jessica Eritou, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Leonard Catling, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

