VAL-D'OR, QC, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) unveiled earlier today its territorial recognition principal at a rallying launch event held at the First Peoples Pavilion on the Val-d'Or campus, as well as online. This principle was designed to be anchored and translated into concrete action.

Territorial recognition is a principle of reciprocity and respect for the First Peoples who have inhabited the territory for millennia. It is not a principle frozen in time, but rather a dynamic process and a way of reaffirming the university's willingness to take part in the reconciliation process. With this in mind, the members of the Territorial Recognition Committee reflected on this notion in the context of education as well as during internal consultations and then proposed a statement representative of UQAT's values of respect, openness and equity.

Adopted following a process of sincere and sustained co-construction with First People members, the territorial recognition principle is intended not only to pay tribute to, but also to encourage members of the academic community to reflect on their conceptions and preconceptions of Indigenous peoples. This principle is an invitation to take action to highlight the contribution of First Peoples, whether in terms of knowledge, culture, language, history, presence or ethics, but also to promote a better coexistence.

Territorial Recognition Statement

The Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue recognises that it is located within Nitakinan, anicinape aki. It recognizes that Nitakinan is the cradle of Indigenous languages, cultures and identities. Moreover, this territory is a prime area for knowledge transmission, exchange and healing.

Today, the territory on which UQAT is located is home to many nations, from both territorial and urban communities. UQAT points out that its institutions and activities are also located in the heart of other First Peoples' territories.

UQAT is aware that it is part of a system stemming from colonisation. The educational institution has long been used for assimilation purposes, notably through the imposition of residential schools. The negative effects continue to be felt to this day.

In light of these recognitions and in order to support the full affirmation of First Peoples, UQAT is committed to taking concrete actions, notably through education and research.

"The adoption of this territorial recognition principle by UQAT is representative of the University's vision and commitment to working and collaborating with Indigenous people. Through its UQAT and Indigenous Peoples : Action Plan 2019-2024 as well as its Strategic Plan 2020-2025, the University has acquired important levers that enable it to move forward with priority issues related to Indigenous issues."

Monik Duhaime, President, UQAT's Board of Directors

"UQAT is committed to embodying its territorial recognition principle through the implementation of institutional actions, while remaining attentive and continuing to focus on equitable and inclusive collaboration with First Peoples. This is a promising project and a tool for raising awareness of First Peoples' issues within the entire academic community and the general public."

Vincent Rousson, Rector, UQAT

"The purpose is for the territorial recognition principle to be endorsed by all and this is why the new Mamawi Mikimodan ("Working Together") Service, whose mission is to offer support for reconciliation within the University, through education and dialogue and by ensuring that it works in close consultation with First Peoples, will coordinate its deployment and ensure its follow-up within the University community. A review process has been put in place to validate the statement over time and ensure that current and future actions still meet the needs."

Linh Tran, Vice-Rector, Reconciliation, International Development and Partnerships, UQAT

"The idea was to take the time to ask questions about the deep meaning of such a principle. The territorial recognition statement was conceived so that it could be brought to life through concrete actions, as part of a broader process of decolonization and reconciliation. Actions can be deployed in a number of ways, as some are institutional in nature, while others are more individual in scope, allowing everyone to act on different scales."

Janet Mark, Strategic Advisor, Reconciliation and Indigenous Education, Mamawi Mikimodan (Working Together) Service, UQAT

