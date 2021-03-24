ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, March 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) is proud to announce the creation of the position of Strategic Advisor on Reconciliation and Indigenous Education, to be held by Ms. Janet Mark. This new function within the University aims to support the implementation of the UQAT and Indigenous Peoples: Action Plan 2019-2024 as well as the strengthening and development of partnerships with Indigenous peoples and communities in a perspective of reconciliation.

Janet Mark, Strategic Advisor on Reconciliation and Indigenous Education (CNW Group/Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT))

The Strategic Advisor for Reconciliation and Indigenous Education will act as a resource to staff, students, and Indigenous and non-Indigenous partners in the development of inclusive initiatives and strategies. This is a key position within the university as it involves analytical work and provides advice and assistance for all activities related to indigenous issues. "In the course of her duties, Ms. Mark will be called upon to collaborate with teaching and research units and various departments to reflect on and implement tools for the decolonization and indigenization of courses, study programs and services offered to the academic community. The privileged partnership with Indigenous Peoples has been a key element in UQAT's development since its creation and the opening of this position consolidates this priority," explains Dean Vincent Rousson.

Recognized expertise and a committed career

With extensive professional experience and expertise in indigenous issues, Ms. Mark has worked in a variety of educational institutions as well as in indigenous contexts. Among other things, she acted as coordinator of relations with Indigenous peoples for the Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous peoples and certain public services in Quebec: Listening, Reconciliation and Progress, which tabled its final report in September 2019. Until her recent appointment, she held the position of coordinator of indigenous issues at UQAT's Continuing Education Service, where she greatly contributed to the development and dissemination of flagship training courses on indigenous issues and realities. "I undertake this mandate with great motivation and enthusiasm. As part of the various files that will be assigned to me, I will have the opportunity to participate in the follow-up and implementation of calls for action, mainly those related to the university environment, recommended in the different reports of the inquiry commissions that have taken place over the past few years", underlines Mrs. Mark.

About Janet Mark

Janet Mark is a member of the Cree Nation and holds a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education and a Master's degree in Psycho-Education. Since 2002, she has held various positions at UQAT. She also occupied the positions of director and vice-president of the Board of the Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre from 2007 to 2017 and member of the Conseil supérieur de l'éducation du Québec from 2010 to 2015. In Northern Quebec, she worked as teacher, assistant principal and principal for the Cree School Board. For her exceptional contribution, she was received as a member of the Cercle d'excellence du réseau de l'Université du Québec in 2006. In 2016, the Cree Women's Association of Eeyou Istchee presented her with an award of recognition for her work in education.

UQAT and First Peoples

Since its creation, UQAT has focused on equitable and inclusive collaboration with First Nations and Inuit and is committed, in keeping with its mission, to playing a role as an agent of change and to participating in the process of improving inter-community relations. It wishes to be an actor of development, notably by offering its expertise and its unique approach. UQAT stands out by placing collaboration with Indigenous Peoples at the heart of its institutional mission by dedicating one of the five major objectives of its 2020-2025 Development Plan to shaping the future together with First Peoples.

