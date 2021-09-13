OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

September 13, 2021 — The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) has accepted the initial project description for the proposed Upper Beaver Gold Project, an underground and open-pit gold/copper mine located 20 kilometres northeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to review the summary of the initial project description and provide feedback related to the proposed project. This feedback will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues. Once completed, the Agency will provide the summary of issues to the proponent.

Funding provided by the the Agency is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the impact assessment's planning phase. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

How can I participate?

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 82960). The summary of the initial project description is also available on the Registry.

Written comments, in either official language, will be accepted until October 4, 2021. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

How can I apply for funding?

To apply for funding or to receive an application form, please contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected], or by calling 1-866-582-1884. Applications received by October 4, 2021, will be considered.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to attend a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project and the impact assessment process. The Agency will also provide participants with details on how to submit comments on the summary of the initial project description. Interested participants can select and join one of the following sessions:

English Sessions

September 22, 2021 , from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

, from September 29, 2021 , from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

French Sessions

September 21, 2021 , from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

, from September 27, 2021 , from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

We invite you to register on SimpleSurvey at least 48 hours prior to the session you want to attend. For more information on how to attend the virtual information sessions, please contact the Agency at [email protected].

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the first federal comment period for the project. If the Agency determines a federal impact assessment is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process, and additional funding availability will also be announced.

Stay updated by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #UpperBeaver

For more information on the Agency's privacy policies, consult the Privacy Notice on its website at canada.ca/iaac.

