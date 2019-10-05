Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 Français
Oct 05, 2019, 02:55 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 3, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes/Dates
|
Additional Information
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Lean Beef
|
various
|
Starts with 0201020
|
Best Before
2019JN15
2019JN24
2019JN28
2019JL04
2019JL05
2018DEC01
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Lean Beef Burger
|
various
|
Starts with 0211416
|
Best Before
2019JN15
2019JN28
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Medium Beef FP
|
various
|
Starts with 0201238
|
Best Before
2019JN15
2019JN27
2019JN22
2018DEC01
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Medium Beef
|
various
|
Starts with 0201021
|
Best Before
2019JN15
2018DEC01
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Extra Lean Beef
|
various
|
Starts with 0201024
|
Best Before
2019JN15
2019JN28
2019JN27
2019JN22
2019JL03
2019JL05
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Lean Beef
|
various
|
Starts with 0201020
|
Best Before
2019JN17
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Lean Beef FP
|
various
|
Starts with 0201710
|
Best Before
2019JN17
2019JN24
2019JN28
2019JL04
2019JL05
2018DEC01
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Medium Beef FP
|
various
|
Starts with
0201238
|
Best Before
2019JN17
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Medium Beef
|
various
|
Starts with
0201021
|
Best Before
2019JN17
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Metro Brands
|
Ground Medium Beef - Chub
|
1 lb
|
8 25172 00418 8
|
Best Before
2019JN17
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Medium Beef FP
|
various
|
Starts with
0201238
|
Best Before
2019JN20
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Medium Beef
|
various
|
Starts with
0201021
|
Best Before
2019JN20
2019JN22
2019JN27
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Extra Lean Beef FP
|
various
|
Starts with
0201709
|
Best Before
2019JN17
2019JN22
2019JN28
2019JN27
2019JL04
2019JL03
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Extra Lean Beef
|
various
|
Starts with
0201024
|
Best Before
2019JN17
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Lean Beef
|
various
|
Starts with 0201020
|
Best Before
2019JN21
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Lean Beef FP
|
various
|
Starts with
0201710
|
Best Before
2019JN21
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Lean Beef Burger
|
various
|
Starts with
0211416
|
Best Before
2019JN21
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Metro Brands
|
Ground Lean Beef - chub
|
2 lb
|
8 25712 00419 5
|
Best Before
2019JN21
2019JN24
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Extra Lean Beef FP
|
various
|
Starts with
0201709
|
Best Before
2019JN20
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Extra Lean Beef
|
various
|
Starts with
0201024
|
Best Before
2019JN20
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Lean Beef
|
various
|
Starts with
0201020
|
Best Before
2019JN22
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Lean Beef FP
|
various
|
Starts with
0201710
|
Best Before
2019JN22
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Extra Lean Beef FP
|
various
|
Starts with
0201709
|
Best Before
2019JN21
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Extra Lean Beef
|
various
|
Starts with
0201024
|
Best Before
2019JN21
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Ground Lean Beef & Pork FP
|
various
|
Starts with
0222596
|
Best Before
2019JN28
2019JN24
2018DEC01
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Beef T Bone/ Wing Steak Combo
|
various
|
Starts with
0220526
|
Best Before
2019JN14
2019JN15
2019JN19
2019JN20
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Beef T Bone Grilling Steak
|
various
|
Starts with
0221442
|
Best Before
2019JN14
2019JN15
2019JN19
2019JN20
2019JN21
2019JN22
2019JN23
2019JN24
2019JN26
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Beef Strip Loin Steak
|
various
|
Starts with
0221426
|
Best Before
2019JN14
2019JN15
2019JN19
2019JN20
2019JN21
2019JN22
2019JN24
2019JN26
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Beef Sirloin Tip Roast Boneless
|
various
|
Starts with
0211080
|
Best Before
2019JN14
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Beef Sirloin tip Steak
|
various
|
Starts with
0201005
|
Best Before
2019JN14
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Beef Sirloin Tip Steak FP - Mixed Tote
|
various
|
Starts with
0211064
|
Best Before
2019JN14
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Veal Leg Scalloppini FP Feature
|
various
|
Starts with
0227719
|
Best Before
2019JN05
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Veal Leg Scalloppini FP
|
various
|
Starts with
0227031
|
Best Before
2018DEC03
2018DEC02
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Veal Boneless Stew
|
various
|
Starts with 0226819
|
Best Before
2019JN05
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Beef Eye of Round Roast Boneless
|
various
|
Starts with
0235937
|
Best Before
2019JL04
2019JL03
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Beef Eye of Round Steak Boneless
|
various
|
Starts with
0235933
|
Best Before
2019JL03
2019JL04
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Beef Eye of Round Steak Fast Fry
|
various
|
Starts with
0235999
|
Best Before
2019JL03
2019JL04
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Beef Eye of Round Steak - Pepper Seasoned
|
various
|
Starts with
0221383
|
Best Before
2019JL03
2019JL04
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Beef Eye of Round Marinating Steak Fast Fry FP
|
various
|
Starts with
0224014
|
Best Before
2019JL04
2019JL02
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Veal Grain Fed Boneless Stew
|
various
|
Starts with
0226819
|
Best Before
2018DEC02
2018DEC03
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Prepared for Food Basics
|
Veal Grain Fed Leg Scalloppini
|
various
|
Starts with
0226812
|
Best Before
2018DEC02
2018DEC03
|
Distributed in Ontario
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Medium Ground Beef
|
4.54 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 32057
Lot 9225B085 pkg 2019/JN/05
Lot 9244B033 pkg 2019/JN/14
Lot 9244B039 pkg 2019/JN/17
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Lean Ground Beef
|
4.54 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 32058
Lot 9226B053 pkg 2019/JN/05
Lot 9244B035 pkg 2019/JN/14
Lot 9244B0311 pkg 2019/JN/17
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Medium Ground Beef
|
4.54 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 32067
Lot 9244B036 pkg 2019/JN/17
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Lean ground beef
|
4.54 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 32068
Lot 9225B052 pkg 2019/JN/03
Lot 9226B042 pkg 2019/JN/05
Lot 9226B0310 pkg 2019/JN/06
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Extra Lean ground beef
|
5.0 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 32071
Lot 9244B037 pkg 2019/JN/17
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Medium Ground beef
|
20.0 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 32079
Lot 9244B0313 pkg 2019/JN/17
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Mix ground lean pork and beef
|
5.0 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 41417
Lot 8452B179 pkg 2019/JN/14
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Beef burger portion (Deville ABF) 100g
|
2.4 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 11138
Lot 9225B042 pkg 2019/JN/03
Lot 9226B039 pkg 2019/JN/06
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Beef burger Homestyle 7oz
|
6.4 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 11145
Lot 9226B037 pkg 2019/JN/05
Lot 9226B0313 pkg 2019/JN/06
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Beef burger Homestyle 6 oz
|
5.44 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 11146
Lot 9226B036 pkg 2019/JN/05
Lot 9226B0312 pkg 2019/JN/06
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Beef burger Homestyle 4 oz
|
3.63 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 11148
Lot 9226B035 pkg 2019/JN/05
Lot 9226B0311 pkg 2019/JN/06
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Beef burger Homestyle 8 oz
|
5.44 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 11151
Lot 9226B034 pkg 2019/JN/05
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Beef burger with minimum 50% Angus 3 oz
|
4.08 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 11163
Lot 8455B1024 pkg 2019/JN/04
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Beef burger with minimum 50% Angus 4 oz
|
4.08 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 11164
Lot 8455B1023 pkg 2019/JN/04
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Beef burger with minimum 50% Angus 6 oz
|
5.1 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 11166
Lot 8455B1025 pkg 2019/JN/04
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Beef burger Imperio 3 oz
|
4.08 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 11191
Lot 9225B044 pkg 2019/JN/03
Lot 9225B046 pkg 2019/JN/04
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Lean ground beef Angus 370g
|
15.54 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 21023
Lot 9225B092 pkg 2019/JN/06
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Medium ground beef
|
5.0 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 32001
Lot 9244B0312 pkg 2019/JN/17
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Lean ground beef
|
4.54 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 32054
Lot 9226B052 pkg 2019/JN/05
Lot 9244B034 pkg 2019/JN/14
Lot 9244B0310 pkg 2019/JN/17
Lot 9245B082 pkg 2019/JN/17
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Medium ground beef
|
4.54 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 32055
Lot 9225B084 pkg 2019/JN/06
Lot 9244B032 pkg 2019/JN/14
Lot 9244B038 pkg 2019/JN/17
Lot 9245B083 pkg 2019/JN/17
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Beef flap steak seasoned 170g – Canada AA frozen
|
4.08 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 24121
Lot 8476B1414 pkg 2019/JN/12
Lot 9236B0110 pkg 2019/JN/21
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Beef flap steak seasoned 225g
|
4.05 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 24122
Lot 9214B075 pkg 2019/JN/18
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Beef Sirloin flap steak 150g frozen
|
7.50 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 31443
Lot 9222B055pkg 2019/JN/04
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Beef flap steak seasoned with white wine and shallot 200g frozen
|
2.40 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 24018
Lot 9222B0523 pkg 2019/JN/17
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
|
Boneless beef chuck roll roast fat attached 3kg
|
6 kg
|
N/A
|
Product number 30352
Lot 9225B124 pkg 2019/JL/11
|
Distributed in Quebec
|
Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill
|
Natural Grain Fed Inside Round (Fesa Di Vitello)
|
variable
|
Starts with 0201061
|
Sold from May 31 2019 to June 4 2019 inclusively
|
Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON
|
Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill
|
Veal loin chops
|
variable
|
Starts with 0201107
|
Sold from May 31 2019 to June 8 2019
|
Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON
|
Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill
|
Veal Hip Shank Bone- in
|
variable
|
Starts with 0201105
|
Sold from June-12-2019 to June17-2019
and
Sold from June-27-2019 to July-1-2019
|
Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON
|
Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill
|
Ground Veal
|
variable
|
Starts with 0201111
|
Sold from June-14-2019 to June-17-2019
|
Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON
|
Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill
|
Beef Plate Skirt
|
variable
|
Starts with 0205567
|
Sold from May-30-2019 to June-8-2019
|
Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON
|
Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill
|
Veal Skirt Steak Entranas
|
variable
|
Starts with 0205605
|
Sold from May-30-2019 to June-3-2019
|
Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON
|
Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill
|
Beef liver
|
variable
|
Starts with 0271398
|
Sold from June-6-2019 to June-10-2019
|
Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
