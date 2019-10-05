Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 3, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes/Dates Additional Information Prepared for Food Basics Ground Lean Beef various Starts with 0201020 Best Before 2019JN15 2019JN24 2019JN28 2019JL04 2019JL05 2018DEC01 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Lean Beef Burger various Starts with 0211416 Best Before 2019JN15 2019JN28 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Medium Beef FP various Starts with 0201238 Best Before 2019JN15 2019JN27 2019JN22 2018DEC01 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Medium Beef various Starts with 0201021 Best Before 2019JN15 2018DEC01 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Extra Lean Beef various Starts with 0201024 Best Before 2019JN15 2019JN28 2019JN27 2019JN22 2019JL03 2019JL05 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Lean Beef various Starts with 0201020 Best Before 2019JN17 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Lean Beef FP various Starts with 0201710 Best Before 2019JN17 2019JN24 2019JN28 2019JL04 2019JL05 2018DEC01 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Medium Beef FP various Starts with 0201238 Best Before 2019JN17 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Medium Beef various Starts with 0201021 Best Before 2019JN17 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Metro Brands Ground Medium Beef - Chub 1 lb 8 25172 00418 8 Best Before 2019JN17 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Medium Beef FP various Starts with 0201238 Best Before 2019JN20 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Medium Beef various Starts with 0201021 Best Before 2019JN20 2019JN22 2019JN27 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Extra Lean Beef FP various Starts with 0201709 Best Before 2019JN17 2019JN22 2019JN28 2019JN27 2019JL04 2019JL03 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Extra Lean Beef various Starts with 0201024 Best Before 2019JN17 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Lean Beef various Starts with 0201020 Best Before 2019JN21 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Lean Beef FP various Starts with 0201710 Best Before 2019JN21 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Lean Beef Burger various Starts with 0211416 Best Before 2019JN21 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Metro Brands Ground Lean Beef - chub 2 lb 8 25712 00419 5 Best Before 2019JN21 2019JN24 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Extra Lean Beef FP various Starts with 0201709 Best Before 2019JN20 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Extra Lean Beef various Starts with 0201024 Best Before 2019JN20 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Lean Beef various Starts with 0201020 Best Before 2019JN22 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Lean Beef FP various Starts with 0201710 Best Before 2019JN22 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Extra Lean Beef FP various Starts with 0201709 Best Before 2019JN21 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Extra Lean Beef various Starts with 0201024 Best Before 2019JN21 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Ground Lean Beef & Pork FP various Starts with 0222596 Best Before 2019JN28 2019JN24 2018DEC01 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Beef T Bone/ Wing Steak Combo various Starts with 0220526 Best Before 2019JN14 2019JN15 2019JN19 2019JN20 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Beef T Bone Grilling Steak various Starts with 0221442 Best Before 2019JN14 2019JN15 2019JN19 2019JN20 2019JN21 2019JN22 2019JN23 2019JN24 2019JN26 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Beef Strip Loin Steak various Starts with 0221426 Best Before 2019JN14 2019JN15 2019JN19 2019JN20 2019JN21 2019JN22 2019JN24 2019JN26 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Beef Sirloin Tip Roast Boneless various Starts with 0211080 Best Before 2019JN14 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Beef Sirloin tip Steak various Starts with 0201005 Best Before 2019JN14 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Beef Sirloin Tip Steak FP - Mixed Tote various Starts with 0211064 Best Before 2019JN14 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Veal Leg Scalloppini FP Feature various Starts with 0227719 Best Before 2019JN05 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Veal Leg Scalloppini FP various Starts with 0227031 Best Before 2018DEC03 2018DEC02 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Veal Boneless Stew various Starts with 0226819 Best Before 2019JN05 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Beef Eye of Round Roast Boneless various Starts with 0235937 Best Before 2019JL04 2019JL03 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Beef Eye of Round Steak Boneless various Starts with 0235933 Best Before 2019JL03 2019JL04 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Beef Eye of Round Steak Fast Fry various Starts with 0235999 Best Before 2019JL03 2019JL04 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Beef Eye of Round Steak - Pepper Seasoned various Starts with 0221383 Best Before 2019JL03 2019JL04 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Beef Eye of Round Marinating Steak Fast Fry FP various Starts with 0224014 Best Before 2019JL04 2019JL02 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Veal Grain Fed Boneless Stew various Starts with 0226819 Best Before 2018DEC02 2018DEC03 Distributed in Ontario Prepared for Food Basics Veal Grain Fed Leg Scalloppini various Starts with 0226812 Best Before 2018DEC02 2018DEC03 Distributed in Ontario Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Medium Ground Beef 4.54 kg N/A Product number 32057 Lot 9225B085 pkg 2019/JN/05 Lot 9244B033 pkg 2019/JN/14 Lot 9244B039 pkg 2019/JN/17 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Lean Ground Beef 4.54 kg N/A Product number 32058 Lot 9226B053 pkg 2019/JN/05 Lot 9244B035 pkg 2019/JN/14 Lot 9244B0311 pkg 2019/JN/17 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Medium Ground Beef 4.54 kg N/A Product number 32067 Lot 9244B036 pkg 2019/JN/17 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Lean ground beef 4.54 kg N/A Product number 32068 Lot 9225B052 pkg 2019/JN/03 Lot 9226B042 pkg 2019/JN/05 Lot 9226B0310 pkg 2019/JN/06 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Extra Lean ground beef 5.0 kg N/A Product number 32071 Lot 9244B037 pkg 2019/JN/17 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Medium Ground beef 20.0 kg N/A Product number 32079 Lot 9244B0313 pkg 2019/JN/17 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Mix ground lean pork and beef 5.0 kg N/A Product number 41417 Lot 8452B179 pkg 2019/JN/14 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Beef burger portion (Deville ABF) 100g 2.4 kg N/A Product number 11138 Lot 9225B042 pkg 2019/JN/03 Lot 9226B039 pkg 2019/JN/06 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Beef burger Homestyle 7oz 6.4 kg N/A Product number 11145 Lot 9226B037 pkg 2019/JN/05 Lot 9226B0313 pkg 2019/JN/06 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Beef burger Homestyle 6 oz 5.44 kg N/A Product number 11146 Lot 9226B036 pkg 2019/JN/05 Lot 9226B0312 pkg 2019/JN/06 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Beef burger Homestyle 4 oz 3.63 kg N/A Product number 11148 Lot 9226B035 pkg 2019/JN/05 Lot 9226B0311 pkg 2019/JN/06 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Beef burger Homestyle 8 oz 5.44 kg N/A Product number 11151 Lot 9226B034 pkg 2019/JN/05 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Beef burger with minimum 50% Angus 3 oz 4.08 kg N/A Product number 11163 Lot 8455B1024 pkg 2019/JN/04 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Beef burger with minimum 50% Angus 4 oz 4.08 kg N/A Product number 11164 Lot 8455B1023 pkg 2019/JN/04 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Beef burger with minimum 50% Angus 6 oz 5.1 kg N/A Product number 11166 Lot 8455B1025 pkg 2019/JN/04 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Beef burger Imperio 3 oz 4.08 kg N/A Product number 11191 Lot 9225B044 pkg 2019/JN/03 Lot 9225B046 pkg 2019/JN/04 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Lean ground beef Angus 370g 15.54 kg N/A Product number 21023 Lot 9225B092 pkg 2019/JN/06 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Medium ground beef 5.0 kg N/A Product number 32001 Lot 9244B0312 pkg 2019/JN/17 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Lean ground beef 4.54 kg N/A Product number 32054 Lot 9226B052 pkg 2019/JN/05 Lot 9244B034 pkg 2019/JN/14 Lot 9244B0310 pkg 2019/JN/17 Lot 9245B082 pkg 2019/JN/17 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Medium ground beef 4.54 kg N/A Product number 32055 Lot 9225B084 pkg 2019/JN/06 Lot 9244B032 pkg 2019/JN/14 Lot 9244B038 pkg 2019/JN/17 Lot 9245B083 pkg 2019/JN/17 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Beef flap steak seasoned 170g – Canada AA frozen 4.08 kg N/A Product number 24121 Lot 8476B1414 pkg 2019/JN/12 Lot 9236B0110 pkg 2019/JN/21 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Beef flap steak seasoned 225g 4.05 kg N/A Product number 24122 Lot 9214B075 pkg 2019/JN/18 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Beef Sirloin flap steak 150g frozen 7.50 kg N/A Product number 31443 Lot 9222B055pkg 2019/JN/04 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Beef flap steak seasoned with white wine and shallot 200g frozen 2.40 kg N/A Product number 24018 Lot 9222B0523 pkg 2019/JN/17 Distributed in Quebec Alpha Meat Packers Ltd Boneless beef chuck roll roast fat attached 3kg 6 kg N/A Product number 30352 Lot 9225B124 pkg 2019/JL/11 Distributed in Quebec Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill Natural Grain Fed Inside Round (Fesa Di Vitello) variable Starts with 0201061 Sold from May 31 2019 to June 4 2019 inclusively Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill Veal loin chops variable Starts with 0201107 Sold from May 31 2019 to June 8 2019 Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill Veal Hip Shank Bone- in variable Starts with 0201105 Sold from June-12-2019 to June17-2019 and Sold from June-27-2019 to July-1-2019 Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill Ground Veal variable Starts with 0201111 Sold from June-14-2019 to June-17-2019 Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill Beef Plate Skirt variable Starts with 0205567 Sold from May-30-2019 to June-8-2019 Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill Veal Skirt Steak Entranas variable Starts with 0205605 Sold from May-30-2019 to June-3-2019 Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill Beef liver variable Starts with 0271398 Sold from June-6-2019 to June-10-2019 Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

