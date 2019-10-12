Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 Français
Oct 12, 2019, 01:53 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 10, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below.
Recalled products – Consumer
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
Bib's Meats
|
Stew Beef Beef
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 26, 2018
|
Sold at Bib's Meats, 300 Bell Blvd., Unit 5, Belleville, ON
|
Bib's Meats
|
Soup Bones Beef
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 9, 2019
|
Sold at Bib's Meats, 300 Bell Blvd., Unit 5, Belleville, ON
|
None – Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop
|
Steak (Rib)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from December 14, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018
|
Sold at Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop, 1496 Stittsville Main St., Ottawa, ON
|
None – Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop
|
Steak (Ribeye)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from December 14, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018
|
Sold at Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop, 1496 Stittsville Main St., Ottawa, ON
|
None – Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop
|
Beef Prime Rib Roast
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from December 14, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018
|
Sold at Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop, 1496 Stittsville Main St., Ottawa, ON
|
None – Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop
|
Beef Brisket
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 25, 2019 up to and including July 11, 2019
|
Sold at Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop, 1496 Stittsville Main St., Ottawa, ON
|
None – Matar Meat Shop
|
Beef
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
|
Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON
|
None – Matar Meat Shop
|
Beef Patty
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
|
Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON
|
None – Matar Meat Shop
|
Beef Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 22, 2019
|
Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON
|
None – Matar Meat Shop
|
Beef Strips
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
AND
All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019
|
Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON
|
None – Matar Meat Shop
|
Bifteck Beef
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 22, 2019
|
Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON
|
None – Matar Meat Shop
|
Stewing Beef
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
|
Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON
|
None – Palmateer Abbatoir
|
Striploin Steak
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 1 00000
|
All units sold from June 27, 2019 up to and including July 2, 2019
|
Sold at Palmateer Abbatoir, 2553 Crookston Rd., Tweed, ON
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
0x0 Ribeye
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/12/2019
06/14/2019
06/17/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Back Rib Bones
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/20/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Back Ribs
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/12/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Back Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
05/30/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Blade Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/24/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Boneless Blade Eye
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/12/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Butt Tenderloins
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/11/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Capeless Ribs AAA
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/12/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Centre Cut Sirloin
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/11/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Chuck Tenders
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
05/30/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Flank Steaks
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Flap Meat
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/11/2019
06/12/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Flats
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/11/2019
06/16/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Short Cut Clod
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/12/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Shortloins
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
05/30/2019
05/31/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Shortloins AAA
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
05/30/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Skirt Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
05/30/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Soup Bones
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
11/16/2018
05/27/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Striploin Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/17/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Striploin Steak 10 oz
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/04/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Striploins
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
05/30/2019
06/12/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Striploins AAA
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
11/16/2018
05/30/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
T Bone Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/05/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Top Sirloin Cap
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/14/2019
|
Ontario
|
None – Roesch Meats and More
|
Beef Kalbi Short Ribs
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 1, 2019 up to and including June 20, 2019
|
Sold at Roesch Meats and More, 10910 Northwood Line, RR #2, Kent Bridge, ON
|
None - Roesch Meats and More
|
Outside Round Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 25, 2019
|
Sold at Roesch Meats and More, 10910 Northwood Line, RR #2, Kent Bridge, ON
|
None - Roesch Meats and More
|
Brisket Point
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 28, 2019 up to and including July 26, 2019
|
Sold at Roesch Meats and More, 10910 Northwood Line, RR #2, Kent Bridge, ON
|
None - Roesch Meats and More
|
Ultimate Burger Blend
|
Variable
|
None
|
Batch Number: 001
All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including September 15, 2019
|
Sold at Roesch Meats and More, 10910 Northwood Line, RR #2, Kent Bridge, ON
|
Central Fresh Market
|
Bottom Sirloin Steak Tails
|
Variable
|
Variable
|
Packed on 19-06-07 to 19-06-15
|
Sold at Central Fresh Market, 760 King Street West, Kitchener, ON
|
Wellington Country Marketplace
|
Beef Striploin
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from November 23, 2018 up to and including December 7, 2018
|
Sold at Wellington Country Marketplace, 5259 Jones Baseline R.R.#4, Guelph, ON
|
Starsky
|
Bnls Beef Brisket
|
Variable
|
0202154 027309
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018
|
Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 3115 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON
|
Starsky
|
Veal Shank Bone In
|
Variable
|
0202141 030568
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018
|
Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 3115 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON
|
Starsky
|
Lean Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
0202025 016961
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018
|
Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 3115 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON
|
Milliken Meats Products Ltd.
|
Beef Oxtail
|
Variable
(sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June18, 2019 up to and including July 20, 2019
|
Sold at Milliken Meats Products Ltd., 7750 Birchmount Road, Unit 17, Markham, ON
|
Milliken Meats Products Ltd.
|
Veal Tails
|
Variable
(sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 20, 2019
|
Sold at Milliken Meats Products Ltd., 7750 Birchmount Road, Unit 17, Markham, ON
|
Galleria Supermarket – Thornhill
|
Fresh Beef Top Blade Muscle
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0 210237
|
All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019
|
Sold at Galleria Superstore, 7040 Yonge St., Thornhill, ON
|
Galleria Supermarket – Thornhill
|
Fresh Beef Brisket
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0 210056
|
All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019
|
Sold at Galleria Superstore, 7040 Yonge St., Thornhill, ON
|
Galleria Supermarket – Thornhill
|
Fresh Beef Short Rib
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0 210009
|
All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019
|
Sold at Galleria Superstore, 7040 Yonge St., Thornhill, ON
|
Cardinal Raised Free
|
Angus Beef Burgers
|
1.81 kg
|
0 63351 01971 8
|
Best Before 2020 JL 25
|
Sold at Costco in Ontario and Quebec
|
Fiesta Farms
|
Ont AAA Petit Beef Tender
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 210059
|
All BEST BEFORE dates from NOV.24.18 to DEC.04.18, inclusive
|
Sold at Fiesta Farms, 200 Christie St., Toronto, ON
|
Fiesta Farms
|
Ontario AAA Beef Flat Iron
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 210065
|
All BEST BEFORE dates from NOV.24.18 to DEC.04.18, inclusive
|
Sold at Fiesta Farms, 200 Christie St., Toronto, ON
|
Fiesta Farms
|
Ontario Beef Marrow Bone
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 210812
|
All BEST BEFORE dates from NOV.24.18 to DEC.04.18, inclusive
|
Sold at Fiesta Farms, 200 Christie St., Toronto, ON
|
Halal Meat
|
Halal Beef Sirloin Tip
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 220407
|
All PACKED ON dates from 19-MA-29 to 19-JN-12, inclusive
|
Sold at Chop Shop Fine Halal Meat, 1970 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
|
Halal Meat
|
Halal Beef
Top Sirloin
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 220396
|
All PACKED ON dates from 19-MA-29 to 19-JN-12, inclusive
|
Sold at Chop Shop Halal Meat, 1970 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
|
Halal Meat
|
Halal Veal Tenderloin
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 223625
|
All PACKED ON dates from 19-JN-13 to 19-JN-27, inclusive
|
Sold at Chop Shop Halal Meat, 1970 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
|
Halal Meat
|
Halal Beef Cubes Boneless
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 220366
|
All PACKED ON dates from 19-MA-29 to 19-JN-27, inclusive
|
Sold at Chop Shop Halal Meat, 1970 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
|
Halal Meat
|
Halal Beef Cubes Boneless (ground beef inside the pack)
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 220366
|
All PACKED ON dates from 19-JN-13 to 19-JN-27, inclusive
|
Sold at Chop Shop Halal Meat, 1970 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
|
None – Brandt Meat Packers
|
Beef Rouladen
|
Variable
(sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0200429
|
All "Pkgd. on" dates from 2018.NOV20 to 2018-DEC14, inclusive
|
Sold at Brandt Meat Packers, 1878 Mattawa Ave., Mississauga, ON
|
JTK Farms
|
Top Sirloin Steak (frozen)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed on 21.11.18 to 19.12.18
|
Sold at JTK Farms, 293193 Culloden Line, Ingersoll, ON
|
JTK Farms
|
Beef Roast (frozen)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed on 21.11.18 to 05.12.18
|
Sold at JTK Farms, 293193 Culloden Line, Ingersoll, ON
|
Our Butcher Shop
|
Beef Top Sirloin Cap
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 22, 2019
|
Sold at Our Butcher Shop, 1070 Major Mackenzie Dr. E., Richmond Hill, ON
|
Wellington Country Marketplace
|
Beef Striploin
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from November 23, 2018 up to and including December 7, 2018
|
Sold at Wellington Country Marketplace, 5259 Jones Baseline R.R.#4, Guelph, ON
|
Steakhouse Select
|
Cracked Pepper Beef Sirloin Roast, Boneless, Uncooked, Seasoned
|
1 kg (retail weight)
|
628915014297
|
BB 2019 JL 05
|
Sold at Walmart (Ontario, Alberta)
|
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
|
Beef Stew
|
Variable (sold clerk- served)
|
None
|
All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
|
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
|
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
|
Ground Beef
|
Variable (sold clerk- served)
|
None
|
All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
|
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
|
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
|
Rib Steak
|
Variable (sold clerk- served)
|
None
|
All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
|
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
|
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
|
Boneless Steak
|
Variable (sold clerk- served)
|
None
|
All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
|
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
|
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
|
Open by Weight
(Veal with Bone)
|
Variable (sold clerk- served)
|
None
|
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 31, 2018
|
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
|
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
|
Beef Stew
|
Variable (sold clerk- served)
|
None
|
All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
|
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
|
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
|
Ground Beef
|
Variable (sold clerk- served)
|
None
|
All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
|
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
|
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
|
Rib Steak
|
Variable (sold clerk- served)
|
None
|
All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
|
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
|
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
|
Boneless Steak
|
Variable (sold clerk- served)
|
None
|
All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
|
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
|
Nardini Specialties
|
Beef Strip Loin
|
Variable (sold clerk- served)
|
None
|
All units sold from November 18, 2018 up to and including December 3, 2018
AND
All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
|
Sold at Nardini Specialties, 184 Hamilton Regional Road 8, Stoney Creek, ON
|
Nardini Specialties
|
Beef Flats
|
Variable (sold clerk- served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 24, 2019
|
Sold at Nardini Specialties, 184 Hamilton Regional Road 8, Stoney Creek, ON
|
Nardini Specialties
|
Veal Insides
|
Variable (sold clerk- served)
|
None
|
All units sold from November 18, 2018 up to and including December 7, 2018
AND
All units sold from June 1, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
|
Sold at Nardini Specialties, 184 Hamilton Regional Road 8, Stoney Creek, ON
|
Nardini Specialties
|
Beef Shanks
|
Variable (sold clerk- served)
|
None
|
All units sold from November 18, 2018 up to and including December 3, 2018
AND
All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including July 1, 2019
|
Sold at Nardini Specialties, 184 Hamilton Regional Road 8, Stoney Creek, ON
|
Your Independent Grocer
|
Veal Ground Lean
|
1 lb (454g)
and
1 kg
|
Starts with 0216331
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 24, 2018
|
Sold at Mitchell's - Your Independent Grocer, 455 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON
|
None - Woori Meat Shop
|
Thin Sliced Blade Roast
(Korean characters)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served frozen)
|
Variable
|
All code dates from 2019.06.20 to 2019.07.05
|
Sold at Woori Meat Shop, 157 Dundas St., E., Mississauga, ON
|
None - Woori Meat Shop
|
Regular Ground Beef
|
Variable (clerk-served frozen)
|
Variable
|
All code dates from 2019.06.17 to 2019.07.03
|
Sold at Woori Meat Shop, 157 Dundas St., E., Mississauga, ON
|
None - Woori Meat Shop
|
Short Rib
|
Variable (clerk-served fresh)
|
Variable
|
All code dates from 2019.06.03 to 2019.06.14
|
Sold at Woori Meat Shop, 157 Dundas St., E., Mississauga, ON
|
None - Woori Meat Shop
|
Eye of Round
(Korean characters only)
|
Variable (clerk-served fresh)
|
Variable
|
All units sold from November 19, 2018 up to and including December 10, 2018
|
Sold at Woori Meat Shop, 157 Dundas St., E., Mississauga, ON
|
ARZ Fine Foods
|
Beef Eye of Round
|
Variable
|
Starting with 2 24030
|
19-24 November 2019
|
Sold at ARZ Fine Foods,1909 Lawrence Ave. E., Toronto, ON
|
None - Dresden Meat Packers
|
Lean Ground Beef
|
1 lb
|
None
|
Processed and Packed on Dates: NOV-26-18 up to and including NOV-30-18
|
Sold at Dresden Meat & Deli, 30 McNaughton Ave., Wallaceburg, ON
and
Sold at Dresden Meat Packers, 10210 McCreary Line, RR#2, Dresden, ON
|
None - Dresden Meat Packers
|
Lean Ground Beef
|
1.5 lbs
|
None
|
Processed and Packed on Dates: NOV-26-18 up to and including NOV-30-18
|
Sold at Dresden Meat & Deli, 30 McNaughton Ave., Wallaceburg, ON
and
Sold at Dresden Meat Packers, 10210 McCreary Line, RR#2, Dresden, ON
|
The Central Butcher
|
Sirloin Tip
|
Variable (clerk-served)
|
Variable
|
Packed on: From May 29, 2019 to June 12, 2019
|
Sold at The Central Butcher, 1260 Kennedy Rd, Unit #8, Scarborough, ON
|
DJ Meats
|
Veal Cutlet
|
Variable (clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from July 3, 2019 up to and including July 17, 2019
|
Sold at DJ Meats,
76 Patterson Rd.,
Barrie, ON
|
Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd.
|
Sweetbread
|
6.43 kg
|
None
|
Product code
1573000
Packed on
All units sold from July 3, 2019 up to and including July 10, 2019
|
Sold at DJ Meats
76 Patterson Rd,
Barrie, ON
|
None – Elmwood Meat Market
|
Beef Tenderloin (000515)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On dates from 2019JN4 to 2019 JN11
|
Sold at Elmwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit, ON
|
None – Elmwood Meat Market
|
New York Steak (000513)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On dates from 2019JN4 to 2019 JN11
|
Sold at Elmwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit, ON
|
None – Elmwood Meat Market
|
Prime Rib Roast (000527)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On dates from 2019JN4 to 2019 JN11
|
Sold at Elmwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit, ON
|
None – Elmwood Meat Market
|
Prime Rib Roast (000527)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On dates from 2018DE13 to 2018DE20
|
Sold at Elmwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit, ON
|
None – Cataldi Fresh Market
|
Unlabelled (veal eye round)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 9, 2019
|
Sold at Cataldi Fresh Market, 140 Woodbridge Ave., Vaughan, ON
|
None - Highland Farms Ellesmere
|
Beef Liver
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0203127
|
All "Packed On" dates from 2019.JN04 up to and including 2019.JN06
|
Sold at Highland Farms, 850 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON
|
None - Highland Farms Ellesmere
|
Fresh,Beef T-Bone/Wing Steaks
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with
0203201
|
All "Packed On" dates from 2019.JN11 up to and including 2019.JN15
|
Sold at Highland Farms, 850 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON
|
None – Karlovo Inc.
|
Bulgarian Style Kufteta
|
6 count
|
None
|
Best Before: 30.11.2019
|
Sold at Karlovo Inc., 8 Six Point Rd., Etobicoke, ON
|
None - Maltese Grocery
|
Unlabelled (prime rib roast)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019
|
Sold at Maltese Grocery, 201 Pearl St., Thunder Bay, ON
|
None - Maltese Grocery
|
Unlabelled (rib steak)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019
|
Sold at Maltese Grocery, 201 Pearl St., Thunder Bay, ON
|
None – Rowe Farm Meats
|
Beef Tongue
|
Variable
|
Starts with 2 014170
|
All Packed On dates from JN.13.19 up to and including JN.20.19
|
Sold at Rowe Farms, 2260 Bloor St W., Toronto, ON
|
None – Rowe Farm Meats
|
Hanger Steak Sc
|
Variable
|
Starts with 2 030980
|
All Best Before dates from JN.03.19 up to and including JN.20.19
|
Sold at Rowe Farms, 1617 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
|
None – Rowe Farm Meats
|
Oxtail
|
Variable
|
Starts with 2 030520
|
All Packed On dates from JN.03.19 up to and including JN.14.19
|
Sold at Rowe Farms, 912 Queen St. E, Toronto, ON
|
Your Independent Grocer
|
Beef Ground Medium Club Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200303
|
All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 23, 2019
|
Sold at Smylie's Your Independent Grocer, 293 Dundas St. E, Trenton, ON
|
Your Independent Grocer
|
T-Bone Grilling Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0216123
|
All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 23, 2019
|
Sold at Smylie's Your Independent Grocer, 293 Dundas St. E, Trenton, ON
|
Your Independent Grocer
|
T-Bone Grilling Steak Club Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0216120
|
All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 23, 2019
|
Sold at Smylie's Your Independent Grocer, 293 Dundas St. E, Trenton, ON
|
Your Independent Grocer
|
Wing Grilling Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0216126
|
All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 23, 2019
|
Sold at Smylie's Your Independent Grocer, 293 Dundas St. E, Trenton, ON
|
Your Independent Grocer
|
Wing Grilling Steak Club Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0216124
|
All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 23, 2019
|
Sold at Smylie's Your Independent Grocer, 293 Dundas St. E, Trenton, ON
|
From Our Chefs
|
Beef & Broccoli with Jasmine
Product code BBJ-ML
|
1.67 kg
|
0 60249 00003 2
|
2019 JN27
2019 JL04
2019 JL 06
2019 JL 11
2019 JL 12
|
Ontario
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Beef Marrow Bone Prev Frzn
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235906
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
X-Lean Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201024
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec, New Brunswick
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Extra Lean Ground Beef F/P
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201709
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec, New Brunswick
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Steak Eur Bot Blade Bnls
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201229
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec, New Brunswick
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Lean Ground Beef/Pork/Veal
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201023
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec, New Brunswick
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Medium Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201021
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec, New Brunswick
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Medium Ground Beef Fam.
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201238
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec, New Brunswick
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Lean Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201020
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec, New Brunswick
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Lean Ground Beef Fam.Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201710
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec, New Brunswick
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Beef Tenderloin Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201012
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Bnls Eur.Chuck Pot Rst Reg
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201228
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec, New Brunswick
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Tendrloin Premium Oven Rst
|
Variable
|
Starts with 212555
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Lean Ground Beef-Pork Mix
|
Variable
|
Starts with 231259
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec, New Brunswick
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Lean Ground Beef-Pork Fam.
|
Variable
|
Starts with 232138
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec, New Brunswick
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Whole Beef Tenderloin Vac
|
Variable
|
Starts with 10431
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Beef Butt Tenderloin Vac
|
Variable
|
Starts with 233800
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Beef Tenderloin
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235526
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec
|
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
|
Lean Ground Pork-Beef E.P
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235547
|
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
|
Quebec, New Brunswick
|
Taj Mahal Supermarket
|
Veal Flats
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 24, 2018
AND
All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 3, 2018
|
Sold at Taj Mahal Supermarket, 77 James St. N., Hamilton, ON
|
Foodland
|
Veal Shoulder Blade Chops
|
Variable
|
Starts with 212765
|
All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
|
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
|
Foodland
|
FS Veal Shoulder Blade Chops
|
Variable
|
Starts with 212775
|
All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
|
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
|
Foodland
|
Veal Shoulder Arm Chops
|
Variable
|
Starts with 212641
|
All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
|
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
|
Foodland
|
Veal Shoulder Blade Roast Boneless
|
Variable
|
Starts with 212640
|
All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
|
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
|
Foodland
|
Veal Shoulder Cutlet
|
Variable
|
Starts with 272497
|
All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
|
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
|
Foodland
|
Veal Shoulder Cutlet Tenderized
|
Variable
|
Starts with 212736
|
All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
|
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
|
Foodland
|
Beef Shank Bone In
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211633
|
All Packed on Dates from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 18, 2019
|
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
|
Foodland
|
Beef Shank Centre Slice
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211636
|
All Packed on Dates from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 18, 2019
|
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
|
Foodland
|
Beef Shanks Boneless
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211634
|
All Packed on Dates from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 18, 2019
|
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
|
Foodland
|
Veal Outside Round Roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 212639
|
All Packed on Dates from November 23, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
|
Sold at Thorncrest Foodland 1500 Islington Ave., Toronto, Ontario
|
Foodland
|
Veal Stew Boneless
|
Variable
|
Starts with 212742
|
All Packed on Dates from November 23, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
|
Sold at Thorncrest Foodland 1500 Islington Ave., Toronto, Ontario
|
Foodland
|
Beef Flank Steaks
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211581
|
All Packed on Dates from November 28, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
|
Sold at Thorncrest Foodland 1500 Islington Ave., Toronto, Ontario
|
Foodland
|
Beef Flank Steaks with Italian Sausage
|
Variable
|
Starts with 271941
|
All Packed on Dates from November 28, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
|
Sold at Thorncrest Foodland 1500 Islington Ave., Toronto, Ontario
|
Foodland
|
Beef Flank Stakes with Ground Pork
|
Variable
|
Starts with 271554
|
All Packed on Dates from November 28, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
|
Sold at Thorncrest Foodland 1500 Islington Ave., Toronto, Ontario
|
IGA
|
Boneless Blade Roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211151
|
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
|
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
|
IGA
|
Boneless Chuck Roll
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211827
|
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
|
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
|
IGA
|
Beef Stew Cube Value Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211728
|
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
|
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
|
IGA
|
Beef Stew Cube
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211272
|
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
|
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
|
IGA
|
Beef Medium Ground
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211705
|
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
|
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
|
IGA
|
Beef Medium Ground Value Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211660
|
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
|
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
|
IGA
|
Beef Lean Ground Value Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211666
|
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
|
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
|
IGA
|
Beef Lean Ground
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211665
|
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
|
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
|
None
|
"Rôti Haut de Surlonge"
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211353
|
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
|
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
|
None
|
"Bifteck Haut de Surlonge"
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211304
|
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
|
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
|
None
|
"Culotte Haut de Surlonge"
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211323
|
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
|
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
|
None
|
"Cube de Haut de Surlonge Culotte"
|
Variable
|
Starts with 212579
|
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
|
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
|
None
|
"Boeuf Haché Mi-Maigre"
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211705
|
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
|
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
|
None
|
"Boeuf Haché Mi-Maigre Format Familial"
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211660
|
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
|
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
|
None
|
"Boeuf Haché Maigre Format Familial"
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211666
|
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
|
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
|
None
|
"Boeuf Haché Maigre"
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211665
|
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
|
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
Schneiders
|
SCH Tasty Brd Veal Cutlette
|
4.54 kg
|
0062000444222
|
44422
PROD
2018 12 18
2018 12 17
2019 01 24
|
National
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
0x0 Ribeye
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/12/2019
06/14/2019
06/17/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Back Rib Bones
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/20/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Back Ribs
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/12/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Back Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
05/30/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Blade Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/24/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Boneless Blade Eye
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/12/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Butt Tenderloins
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/11/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Capeless Ribs AAA
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/12/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Centre Cut Sirloin
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/11/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Chuck Tenders
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
05/30/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Flank Steaks
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Flap Meat
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/11/2019
06/12/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Flats
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/11/2019
06/16/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Short Cut Clod
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/12/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Shortloins
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
05/30/2019
05/31/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Shortloins AAA
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
05/30/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Skirt Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
05/30/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Soup Bones
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
11/16/2018
05/27/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Striploin Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/17/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Striploin Steak 10 oz
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/04/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Striploins
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
05/30/2019
06/12/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Striploins AAA
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
11/16/2018
05/30/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
T Bone Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/05/2019
|
Ontario
|
West Grey Premium Beef
|
Top Sirloin Cap
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On
06/14/2019
|
Ontario
|
Toscana Meats Distributors Vaughan Inc.
|
Veal Cutlets
|
Variable
|
None
|
Variable
|
Sold to restaurants in Ontario in November 2018 and June 2019
|
Toscana Meats Distributors Vaughan Inc.
|
Shank Steaks
|
Variable
|
None
|
Variable
|
Sold to restaurants in Ontario in November 2018
|
Toscana Meats Distributors Vaughan Inc.
|
Veal Chops
|
Variable
|
None
|
Variable
|
Sold to restaurants in Ontario in November 2018
|
Milliken Meats Products Ltd.
|
Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
None
|
Production Date
06/21/19
06/28/19
|
Sold to restaurants in Ontario
|
Milliken Meats Products Ltd.
|
Ground Veal
|
Variable
|
None
|
Production Date 06/17/19
06/24/19
|
Sold to restaurants in Ontario
|
Centennial
|
Inside Stir Fry Cut
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed date - May 31, 2019 to June 20
|
Sold to restaurants in Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
181.5 kg
|
None
|
Lot 77
Packed on Date-Mar 18/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
181.50 kg
|
None
|
Lot 144-May 24/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
90.75 kg
|
None
|
Lot 154 Jun 3/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
191.18 kg
|
None
|
Lot 172 Jun 21/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
10 kg
|
None
|
Lot 144
Packed Date May 24/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
20 kg
|
None
|
Lot 126
Pack Date May 6/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
10 kg
|
None
|
Lot 128
Pack Date May 15/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
10 kg
|
None
|
Lot 133
Pack Date May 13/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
10 kg
|
None
|
Lot 128
Pack Date May 8/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
20 kg
|
None
|
Lot 105
Pack Date Apr 15/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
10 kg
|
None
|
Lot 95
Pack Date April 5/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
10 kg
|
None
|
Lot 154
Pack Date Jun 3/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
20 kg
|
None
|
Lot 95
Pack Date Apr 5/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
20 kg
|
None
|
Lot 333
Pack Date Oct 30/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
40 kg
|
None
|
Lot 319
Pack Date Nov 15/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
10 kg
|
None
|
Lot 323
Pack Date Nov 19/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
20 kg
|
None
|
Lot 333 Nov 29/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
20 kg
|
None
|
Lot 333
Pack Date Nov 29/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
20 kg
|
None
|
Lot 333
Pack Date 29/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
20 kg
|
None
|
Lot 333
Pack Date 29/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
10 kg
|
None
|
Lot 333
Pack Date Nov 29/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
10 kg
|
None
|
Lot 352
Pack Date Dec 18/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
10 kg
|
None
|
Lot 353
Pack Date Dec 19/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
10 kg
|
None
|
Lot 353
Pack Date Dec 19/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
20 kg
|
None
|
Lot 361
Pack Date Dec 27/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
20 kg
|
None
|
Lot 361
Pack Date Dec 27/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
90.75 kg
|
None
|
Lot 333
Pack Date Nov 29/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
181.5 kg
|
None
|
Lot 333
Pack Date Nov 29/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
90.75 kg
|
None
|
Lot 352
Pack Date Dec 18/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Leg Bones
|
90.75 kg
|
None
|
Lot 361
Pack Date Dec 27/18
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of round Denuded /Product code :2001 Grain Fed Veal Scallopine 100/50g
|
5 kg
|
None
|
Lot 91
Packed Apr 1/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of round Denuded /Product code :2001 Grain Fed Veal Scallopine 100/50g
|
60 kg
|
None
|
Lot 98
Pack Date Apr 8/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of round Denuded /Product code :2001 Grain Fed Veal Scallopine 100/50g
|
100 kg
|
None
|
Lot 113
Pack Date Apr 23/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of round Denuded /Product code :2001 Grain Fed Veal Scallopine 100/50g
|
65 kg
|
None
|
Lot 119
Pack Date Apr 29/2019
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of round Denuded /Product code :2001 Grain Fed Veal Scallopine 100/50g
|
75 kg
|
None
|
Lot 133
Pack Date May 13/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of round Denuded /Product code :2001 Grain Fed Veal Scallopine 100/50g
|
75 kg
|
None
|
Lot 156
Pack Date Jun 5/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye Round of Denuded 2005 Grain fed Veal Scallopine 44/113 g
|
15 kg
|
None
|
Lot 105
Pack Date Apr 15/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye Round of Denuded 2005 Grain fed Veal Scallopine 44/113 g
|
5 kg
|
None
|
Lot 120
Pack Date Apr 30/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye Round of Denuded 2005 Grain fed Veal Scallopine 44/113 g
|
35 kg
|
None
|
Lot 134
Pack Date May 14/19
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye Round of Denuded 2005 Grain fed Veal Scallopine 44/113 g
|
25 kg
|
None
|
Lot 154
Pack Date Jun 3/19
|
Ontario
|
Tara Foods
|
Lean Ground Veal
|
Variable
|
None
|
Pack Dates
June 21, 2019
July 2, 2019
July 3, 2019
July 8, 2019
|
Sold to Restaurants in Ontario
|
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
|
Veal Shank – Osso Bucco
(Item 60212)
|
Variable
|
Starts with 011077657860212
|
1939
|
Sold to restaurants nationally
|
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
|
Bone In Veal Shank
(Item 60222)
|
Variable
(6/cs)
|
Starts with
011077657860222
|
1899 and 2319
|
Sold to restaurants nationally
|
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
|
Veal Rack Chop
(Item 69521)
|
3.42 kg
|
Starts with
011077657869521
|
1839, 1899, 1929, 1969, 1979, 1999, 2149, 2289, 2319 and 2329
|
Sold to restaurants nationally
|
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
|
Veal Rack Chop
(Item 69522)
|
3.42 kg
|
Starts with
011077657869522
|
1789, 1899, 1909, 1999 and 2059
|
Sold to restaurants nationally
|
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
|
Veal Rack Chop
(Item 69531)
|
4.8 kg
|
Starts with
011077657869531
|
2279
|
Sold to restaurants nationally
|
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
|
Veal Rack Chop
(Item 69541)
|
3.4 kg
|
Starts with
011077657869541
|
1759, 1799, 1899, 1909, 1929, 1969, 1979, 1999, 2199, 2259, 2279, 2289 and 2329
|
Sold to restaurants nationally
|
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
|
Veal Rack Chop
(Item 69551)
|
3.6 kg
|
Starts with
011077657869551
|
1839, 1929 and 2199
|
Sold to restaurants nationally
|
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
|
Veal Rack Chop
(Item 69561)
|
Variable
|
Starts with
011077657869561
|
1789 and 2319
|
Sold to restaurants nationally
|
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
|
Veal Rack
(Item 69721)
|
Variable
|
Starts with
011077657869721
|
1859, 1899, 1929, 1969, 2209 and 2249
|
Sold to restaurants nationally
|
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
|
Veal Rack – Frenched
(Item 69871)
|
2.5 kg
|
Starts with
011077657869871
|
1859 and 1919
|
Sold to restaurants nationally
|
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
|
Veal Shank – Osso Bucco 1̎
(Item 69872)
|
Variable
(18/box)
|
Starts with
011077657869872
|
1759, 1939 and 2319
|
Sold to restaurants nationally
|
Summit Food Service
|
AAA Beef Hanger Steak
|
Variable (~40 x 5oz)
|
None
|
LOT# 20FD
|
Sold to a restaurant in Ontario
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
