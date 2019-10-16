Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 15, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution Nosso Talho Inside Skirt Steak

AA or Better Variable (~2.5-30 lb; sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 200802 All units sold from November 1, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018 Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON Nosso Talho Petite Tender

AA or Better Variable

(~ 3 lb; sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 200807 All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including December 1, 2018 Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON Nosso Talho Bnls Heel Meat

AA or Better Variable

(~3-4 lb; sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 200835 All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 2, 2018 Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON Nosso Talho Beef Short Ribs

AA or Better Variable

(~1-30 lb; sold-clerk-served) Starts with 0 200090 All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 24, 2019 Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON None - Buzzy's Bakery & Catering Striploin Steaks Variable (sold clerk -served) None All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 5, 2019 Sold at Buzzy's Bakery & Catering, 176 Blandford St., Innerkip, ON La Boucherie Fine Meats Beef Bone Hind Shank Variable None All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019 Sold at La Boucherie Fine Meats, St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto, ON La Boucherie Fine Meats Boneless Beef Flank Steak Approx. 1 lb None All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019 Sold at La Boucherie Fine Meats, St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto, ON La Boucherie Fine Meats Boneless Beef Brisket Approx. 10-15 lb None All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including June 26, 2019 Sold at La Boucherie Fine Meats, St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto, ON Noor Halal Meat & Groceries Beef Shank Bone Variable Starts with 0 200033 All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 29, 2018 Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON Noor Halal Meat & Groceries Veal Boneless Variable Starts with 0 200024 All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 29, 2018 Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON Noor Halal Meat & Groceries Boneless Beef Variable Starts with 0 200028 All units sold from May 28, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019 Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON Noor Halal Meat & Groceries Veal + Bone Variable Starts with 0 200023 All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 6, 2019 Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON Noor Halal Meat & Groceries Veal Chop Variable Starts with 0 200036 All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 6, 2019 Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON Oriental Food Center "Beff Flank" Variable Starting with 0200000 All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including June 12, 2019 Sold at Al Premium Food Mart, 888 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON None - Brant Food Centre Boneless Beef Blade Roast Variable

(sold clerk-served) None All units sold from May 27, 2019 up to and including June 15, 2019 Sold at Brant Food Centre, 94 Grey St., Brantford, ON None - Sweet Beast Ribeye steak Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 18, 2019 Sold at Sweet Beast Inc., 95 Hunter St. E., Peterborough, ON None – Baraca Halal Foods Beef Eye of Round Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 14, 2019 up to and including June 28, 2019 Sold at Baraca Halal Foods, 2192 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON Lakeshore Meats Blade Roast / Boneless Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 2 00013 All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 24, 2019 Sold at Goemans Lakeshore Meats, 33 Lakeshore Rd., St. Catharines, ON Lakeshore Meats Fresh Boneless Beef Brisket Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 2 00617 All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018 Sold at Goemans Lakeshore Meats, 33 Lakeshore Rd., St. Catharines, ON None BBQ Beef Portions Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from October 7, 2019 up to and including October 14, 2019 Sold at Vicentina Meat, 109 Edilcan Dr., Concord, ON Starsky Fine Foods Beef Liver Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 10, 2019 Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 685 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON None – Manitoulin Meat Boss Unlabelled (beef steak) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from July 11, 2019 up to and including July 17, 2019 Sold at Manitoulin Meat Boss, 4333 Hwy 551, Providence Bay, ON None – Millgrove Packers Unlabelled (boneless beef blade steak) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019 Sold at Millgrove Packers, 549 Concession 5 W., Waterdown, ON None – Millgrove Packers Unlabelled (boneless beef blade roast) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019 Sold at Millgrove Packers, 549 Concession 5 W., Waterdown, ON None – Nations Fresh Food Market Unlabelled (beef flank steak) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from September 7, 2019 up to and including September 11, 2019 Sold at Nations Fresh Food Market, 7600 Weston Rd., Woodbridge, ON

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

