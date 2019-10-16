Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 Français

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Oct 16, 2019, 23:13 ET

OTTAWA, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 15, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

Nosso Talho

Inside Skirt Steak
AA or Better

Variable (~2.5-30 lb; sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 200802

All units sold from November 1, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018

Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON

Nosso Talho

Petite Tender
AA or Better

Variable
(~ 3 lb; sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 200807

All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including December 1, 2018

Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON

Nosso Talho

Bnls Heel Meat
AA or Better

Variable
(~3-4 lb; sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 200835

All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 2, 2018

Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON

Nosso Talho

Beef Short Ribs
AA or Better

Variable
(~1-30 lb; sold-clerk-served)

Starts with 0 200090

All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 24, 2019

Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON

None - Buzzy's Bakery & Catering

Striploin Steaks

Variable (sold clerk -served)

None

All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 5, 2019

Sold at Buzzy's Bakery & Catering, 176 Blandford St., Innerkip, ON

La Boucherie Fine Meats

Beef Bone Hind Shank

Variable

None

All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019

Sold at La Boucherie Fine Meats, St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto, ON

La Boucherie Fine Meats

Boneless Beef Flank Steak

Approx. 1 lb

None

All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019

Sold at La Boucherie Fine Meats, St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto, ON

La Boucherie Fine Meats

Boneless Beef Brisket

Approx. 10-15 lb

None

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including June 26, 2019

Sold at La Boucherie Fine Meats, St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto, ON

Noor Halal Meat & Groceries

Beef Shank Bone

Variable

Starts with 0 200033

All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 29, 2018

Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON

Noor Halal Meat & Groceries

Veal Boneless

Variable

Starts with 0 200024

All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 29, 2018

Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON

Noor Halal Meat & Groceries

Boneless Beef

Variable

Starts with 0 200028

All units sold from May 28, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019

Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON

Noor Halal Meat & Groceries

Veal + Bone

Variable

Starts with 0 200023

All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 6, 2019

Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON

Noor Halal Meat & Groceries

Veal Chop

Variable

Starts with 0 200036

All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 6, 2019

Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON

Oriental Food Center

"Beff Flank"

Variable

Starting with 0200000

All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including June 12, 2019

Sold at Al Premium Food Mart, 888 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON

None - Brant Food Centre

 Boneless Beef Blade Roast

Variable
(sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from May 27, 2019 up to and including June 15, 2019

Sold at Brant Food Centre, 94 Grey St., Brantford, ON

None - Sweet Beast

Ribeye steak

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 18, 2019

Sold at Sweet Beast Inc., 95 Hunter St. E., Peterborough, ON

None – Baraca Halal Foods

Beef Eye of Round

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from June 14, 2019 up to and including June 28, 2019

Sold at Baraca Halal Foods, 2192 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Lakeshore Meats

Blade Roast / Boneless

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starts with 2 00013

All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 24, 2019

Sold at Goemans Lakeshore Meats, 33 Lakeshore Rd., St. Catharines, ON

Lakeshore Meats

Fresh Boneless Beef Brisket

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starts with 2 00617

All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018

Sold at Goemans Lakeshore Meats, 33 Lakeshore Rd., St. Catharines, ON

None

BBQ Beef Portions

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from October 7, 2019 up to and including October 14, 2019

Sold at Vicentina Meat, 109 Edilcan Dr., Concord, ON

Starsky Fine Foods

Beef Liver

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 10, 2019

Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 685 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON

None – Manitoulin Meat Boss

Unlabelled (beef steak)

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from July 11, 2019 up to and including July 17, 2019

Sold at Manitoulin Meat Boss, 4333 Hwy 551, Providence Bay, ON

None – Millgrove Packers

Unlabelled (boneless beef blade steak)

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019

Sold at Millgrove Packers, 549 Concession 5 W., Waterdown, ON

None – Millgrove Packers

Unlabelled (boneless beef blade roast)

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019

Sold at Millgrove Packers, 549 Concession 5 W., Waterdown, ON

None – Nations Fresh Food Market

Unlabelled (beef flank steak)

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from September 7, 2019 up to and including September 11, 2019

Sold at Nations Fresh Food Market, 7600 Weston Rd., Woodbridge, ON

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

