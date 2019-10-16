Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 Français
Oct 16, 2019, 23:13 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 15, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products – Consumer
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
Nosso Talho
|
Inside Skirt Steak
|
Variable (~2.5-30 lb; sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 200802
|
All units sold from November 1, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018
|
Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON
|
Nosso Talho
|
Petite Tender
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 200807
|
All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including December 1, 2018
|
Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON
|
Nosso Talho
|
Bnls Heel Meat
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 200835
|
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 2, 2018
|
Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON
|
Nosso Talho
|
Beef Short Ribs
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 200090
|
All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 24, 2019
|
Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON
|
None - Buzzy's Bakery & Catering
|
Striploin Steaks
|
Variable (sold clerk -served)
|
None
|
All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 5, 2019
|
Sold at Buzzy's Bakery & Catering, 176 Blandford St., Innerkip, ON
|
La Boucherie Fine Meats
|
Beef Bone Hind Shank
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
|
Sold at La Boucherie Fine Meats, St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto, ON
|
La Boucherie Fine Meats
|
Boneless Beef Flank Steak
|
Approx. 1 lb
|
None
|
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
|
Sold at La Boucherie Fine Meats, St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto, ON
|
La Boucherie Fine Meats
|
Boneless Beef Brisket
|
Approx. 10-15 lb
|
None
|
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including June 26, 2019
|
Sold at La Boucherie Fine Meats, St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto, ON
|
Noor Halal Meat & Groceries
|
Beef Shank Bone
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 200033
|
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 29, 2018
|
Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON
|
Noor Halal Meat & Groceries
|
Veal Boneless
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 200024
|
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 29, 2018
|
Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON
|
Noor Halal Meat & Groceries
|
Boneless Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 200028
|
All units sold from May 28, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
|
Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON
|
Noor Halal Meat & Groceries
|
Veal + Bone
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 200023
|
All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 6, 2019
|
Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON
|
Noor Halal Meat & Groceries
|
Veal Chop
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 200036
|
All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 6, 2019
|
Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON
|
Oriental Food Center
|
"Beff Flank"
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0200000
|
All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including June 12, 2019
|
Sold at Al Premium Food Mart, 888 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
|
None - Brant Food Centre
|
Boneless Beef Blade Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from May 27, 2019 up to and including June 15, 2019
|
Sold at Brant Food Centre, 94 Grey St., Brantford, ON
|
None - Sweet Beast
|
Ribeye steak
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 18, 2019
|
Sold at Sweet Beast Inc., 95 Hunter St. E., Peterborough, ON
|
None – Baraca Halal Foods
|
Beef Eye of Round
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 14, 2019 up to and including June 28, 2019
|
Sold at Baraca Halal Foods, 2192 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
|
Lakeshore Meats
|
Blade Roast / Boneless
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 2 00013
|
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 24, 2019
|
Sold at Goemans Lakeshore Meats, 33 Lakeshore Rd., St. Catharines, ON
|
Lakeshore Meats
|
Fresh Boneless Beef Brisket
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 2 00617
|
All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018
|
Sold at Goemans Lakeshore Meats, 33 Lakeshore Rd., St. Catharines, ON
|
None
|
BBQ Beef Portions
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from October 7, 2019 up to and including October 14, 2019
|
Sold at Vicentina Meat, 109 Edilcan Dr., Concord, ON
|
Starsky Fine Foods
|
Beef Liver
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 10, 2019
|
Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 685 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON
|
None – Manitoulin Meat Boss
|
Unlabelled (beef steak)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from July 11, 2019 up to and including July 17, 2019
|
Sold at Manitoulin Meat Boss, 4333 Hwy 551, Providence Bay, ON
|
None – Millgrove Packers
|
Unlabelled (boneless beef blade steak)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
|
Sold at Millgrove Packers, 549 Concession 5 W., Waterdown, ON
|
None – Millgrove Packers
|
Unlabelled (boneless beef blade roast)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
|
Sold at Millgrove Packers, 549 Concession 5 W., Waterdown, ON
|
None – Nations Fresh Food Market
|
Unlabelled (beef flank steak)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from September 7, 2019 up to and including September 11, 2019
|
Sold at Nations Fresh Food Market, 7600 Weston Rd., Woodbridge, ON
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
