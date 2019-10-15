Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 Français
Oct 15, 2019, 23:08 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 12, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below.
Recalled products – Consumer
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
None - Lakeside Meats
|
Boneless Beef Brisket
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 7, 2018
|
Sold at Lakeside Meats, 12213 Riverside Dr. E., Windsor, ON
|
None - Lakeside Meats
|
Boneless Beef Tenderloin
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019
|
Sold at Lakeside Meats, 12213 Riverside Dr. E., Windsor, ON
|
None - Lakeside Meats
|
Beef Rump Roast
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019
|
Sold at Lakeside Meats, 12213 Riverside Dr. E., Windsor, ON
|
None - P.A.T. Oriental Food Market
|
Premium Sliced Beef Short Rib
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 253255
|
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 12, 2019
|
Sold at P.A.T. Oriental Food Market, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
|
None – Mitchell's Butcher's Blend
|
Flank Steak
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 15 up to and including June 16, 2019
|
Sold at The Butcher's Blend, 900 King St. East, London, ON
|
None – Mitchell's Butcher's Blend
|
Filet Mignon
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold on June 22, 2019 inclusively
|
Sold at The Butcher's Blend, 900 King St. East, London, ON
|
Valley Custom Cutting
|
Beef Tenderloin Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 2010006
|
All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018
|
Sold at Valley Custom Cutting, 159 Lombard St., Smith Falls, ON
|
None - Green Fresh Supermarket
|
Beef Bone-In-Shank
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 204009
|
All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including November 28, 2018
|
Sold at Green Fresh Supermarket, 29 Selkirk St. Ottawa, ON
|
Nortown
|
Miami Rib
|
Variable
|
0201076000905
|
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
|
Sold at Nortown Foods, 303 York Mills
Willowdale, ON
|
Nortown
|
Flanken
|
Variable
|
0201009000804
|
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
|
Sold at Nortown Foods, 303 York Mills
Willowdale, ON
|
Nortown
|
Skirt Steak
|
Variable
|
0201021000752
|
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
|
Sold at Nortown Foods, 303 York Mills
Willowdale, ON
|
Nortown
|
Single Brisket
|
Variable
|
0201002701579
|
All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
|
Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON
|
Nortown
|
Brisket Point or Double
|
Variable
|
0201003201405
|
All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
|
Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON
|
Nortown
|
Flank Steak
|
Variable
|
0218897102107
|
All units sold from November 19, 2018 up to and including December 3, 2018
|
Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON
|
Nortown
|
Miami Ribs
|
Variable
|
0201012504412
|
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
|
Sold at Nortown Foods, 892 Eglington Ave., Toronto, ON
|
Nortown
|
Flanken
|
Variable
|
0201009404169
|
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
|
Sold at Nortown Foods, 892 Eglington Ave., Toronto, ON
|
None – Nortown
|
Beef Flank Steak
|
Variable
|
202030914542
|
All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019
|
Sold at Nortown Foods, 892 Eglington Ave., Toronto, ON
|
Nortown
|
Miami Style Short Ribs
|
Variable
|
0218898402527
|
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
|
Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON
|
Nortown
|
Flanken
|
Variable
|
0201009402523
|
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
|
Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON
|
Steakhouse Select
|
Cracked Pepper Beef Sirloin Roast, (Boneless, Uncooked, Seasoned)
|
1 kg (retail weight)
|
628915014297
|
BB 2018 DE 21
|
Sold at Walmart in Ontario and Alberta
|
Fast Fresh Fabulous
|
Bacon Wrapped Petite Tender Medallions
|
340 g
|
062639351816
|
2018 DE 26
|
Sold at Overwaitea in British Columbia
|
None- Almarwa Halal Meat
|
Beef Shank
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Variable
|
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including June 26, 2019
|
Sold at Ample Food Market, 235 Fletchers Creek Blvd., Brampton, ON
|
None - Almarwa Halal Meat
|
Beef Boneless
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Variable
|
All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 5, 2019
|
Sold at Ample Food Market, 235 Fletchers Creek Blvd., Brampton, ON
|
The Garden Basket
|
Family Pack Cap Off Rib Grilling Steaks
|
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 203049
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
|
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
|
The Garden Basket
|
Prime Rib Cap-Off Premium Oven Roast
|
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 203091
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
|
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
|
The Garden Basket
|
Cap Off Prime Rib Grilling Steak
|
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 203084
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
|
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
|
The Garden Basket
|
T-Bone Grilling Steak
|
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 203056
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
AND
All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019
|
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
|
The Garden Basket
|
Family Pack T-Bone Grilling Steak
|
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 203042
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
AND
All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019
|
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
|
The Garden Basket
|
Veal Leg Cutlets (Scallopini)
|
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 203368
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
|
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
|
The Garden Basket
|
Veal Top Sirloin (Sotto Filleto)
|
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 203377
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
|
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
|
The Garden Basket
|
Veal Stew Bone-In
|
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 203362
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
|
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
|
The Garden Basket
|
Family Pack Veal T-Bone Grilling Steaks
|
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 203343
|
All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 20, 2018
|
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
|
The Garden Basket
|
Veal T-Bone Grilling Steaks
|
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 203352
|
All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 20, 2018
|
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
|
None - Kingsway Meats
|
Sirloin Steak
|
Variable
(sold clerk-served)
|
N/A
|
All Packed On dates from 2019.NO 20 to 2019.DE 04
|
Sold at Kingsway Meats, 2342 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
|
None - Kingsway Meats
|
Beef Shank
|
Variable
(sold clerk-served)
|
N/A
|
All Packed On dates from 2019.NO 20 to 2019.DE 04
|
Sold at Kingsway Meats, 2342 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
|
None - North Hill Meats
|
Shoulder Clods Flat Iron
|
Variable
|
N/A
|
All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
|
Sold at North Hill Meats and Deli, 3453 Victoria Park Ave. North York, ON
|
Doug's Quality Meats
|
Rump Roast
|
Variable
|
N/A
|
All units sold from July 10, 2019 up to and including October 15, 2019
|
Sold at Doug's Quality Meats, 224 Lakeport Road Unit #8, St. Catharines, ON
|
Doug's Quality Meats
|
Stewing Beef
|
Variable
|
N/A
|
All units sold from July 10, 2019 up to and including October 15, 2019
|
Sold at Doug's Quality Meats, 224 Lakeport Road Unit #8, St. Catharines, ON
|
Doug's Quality Meats
|
Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
N/A
|
All units sold from July 10, 2019 up to and including October 15, 2019
|
Sold at Doug's Quality Meats, 224 Lakeport Road Unit #8, St. Catharines, ON
|
None – Sarajevo Grill and Meat
|
Chevas
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
|
Sold at Sarajevo Grill and Meat, 13-225 The East Mall, Etobicoke, ON
|
None – Brenner Packers Ltd.
|
Boneless Beef – Outside Roast
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
|
Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON
|
None – Brenner Packers Ltd.
|
Boneless Beef – Inside Roast
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
|
Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON
|
None – Brenner Packers Ltd.
|
Beef Bones Cut
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
|
Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON
|
None – Brenner Packers Ltd.
|
Veal Scallopini – Inside, Cut & Sliced
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
|
Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON
|
None – George's Meat Shop
|
Beef Front Shank
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 200024
|
All units sold from November 19, 2018 up to and including December 6, 2018
|
Sold at George's Meat Shop, 3681 Innes Rd., Orleans, ON
|
Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd.
|
Boneless Beef Front Shank
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including December 20, 2018
|
Sold at Shun Fat Hing Grocery, 1179 Parisien St. West, Ottawa, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
Stewing Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0220549
|
All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 18, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 133-20901 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
Boneless Blade
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0220718
|
All units sold from June 14, 2019 up to and including June 28, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 133-20901 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
Stewing Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0220459
|
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 21, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 176 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
Beef Short Ribs French Style
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0220733
|
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
Beef Short Ribs French Style
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0220733
|
All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
Beef Short Ribs Flanken Style
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0222153
|
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
Beef Short Ribs Flanken Style
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0222153
|
All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
Angus Stew
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0220587
|
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
Angus Stew
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0220587
|
All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
Stewing Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0220549
|
All units sold from June 10, 2019 up to and including June 17, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
English Short Ribs
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0220628
|
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
English Short Ribs
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0220628
|
All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
Boneless Blade Roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0220718
|
All units sold from June 15, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
Beef Miami Ribs
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0220607
|
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
Beef Miami Ribs
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0220607
|
All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
Marinated Miami Ribs
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0220732
|
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
|
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
|
Marinated Miami Ribs
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0220732
|
All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
|
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
|
None – Jian Hing Food Mart
|
Bone Shank (Bone-In)
|
1 piece
|
0 277134 003294
|
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 27, 2018
|
Sold at Jian Hing Food Mart, 678 Markham Road, Scarborough, ON
|
None – Jian Hing Food Mart
|
Bone Shank (Bone-In)
|
Variable
|
Starting with 207134
|
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 27, 2018
|
Sold at Jian Hing Food Mart, 678 Markham Road, Scarborough, ON
Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
Centennial Foods
|
Burger 50/50 Brisket/Chuck
|
7 oz (4.07 kg)
|
None
|
All units sold from August 22, 2019 up to and including August 29, 2019
|
Sold to restaurants in Ontario
|
Centennial Foods
|
Beef Chuck
|
4 oz (4.07 kg)
|
None
|
All units sold from August 22, 2019 up to and including August 29, 2019
|
Sold to restaurants in Ontario
|
Centennial Foods
|
Beef Chuck and Brisket Patties
|
2 oz (4.79 kg)
|
None
|
All units sold from August 22, 2019 up to and including August 29, 2019
|
Sold to restaurants in Ontario
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
