Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 Français

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Oct 15, 2019, 23:08 ET

OTTAWA, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 12, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

None - Lakeside Meats

Boneless Beef Brisket

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 7, 2018

Sold at Lakeside Meats, 12213 Riverside Dr. E., Windsor, ON

None - Lakeside Meats

Boneless Beef Tenderloin

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019

Sold at Lakeside Meats, 12213 Riverside Dr. E., Windsor, ON

None - Lakeside Meats

Beef Rump Roast

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019

Sold at Lakeside Meats, 12213 Riverside Dr. E., Windsor, ON

None - P.A.T. Oriental Food Market

Premium Sliced Beef Short Rib

Variable

Starts with 0 253255

All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 12, 2019

Sold at P.A.T. Oriental Food Market, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON

None – Mitchell's Butcher's Blend

 

Flank Steak

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from June 15 up to and including June 16, 2019

Sold at The Butcher's Blend, 900 King St. East, London, ON

 

None – Mitchell's Butcher's Blend

 

Filet Mignon

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold on June 22, 2019 inclusively

Sold at The Butcher's Blend, 900 King St. East, London, ON

 

Valley Custom Cutting

Beef Tenderloin Steak

Variable

 

Starts with 2010006

All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018

Sold at Valley Custom Cutting, 159 Lombard St., Smith Falls, ON

None - Green Fresh Supermarket 

Beef Bone-In-Shank

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starts with 204009

All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including November 28, 2018

Sold at Green Fresh Supermarket, 29 Selkirk St. Ottawa, ON

Nortown

Miami Rib

Variable

0201076000905

All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019

Sold at Nortown Foods, 303 York Mills

Willowdale, ON

Nortown

Flanken

Variable

0201009000804

All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019

Sold at Nortown Foods, 303 York Mills

Willowdale, ON

Nortown

Skirt Steak

Variable

0201021000752

All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019

Sold at Nortown Foods, 303 York Mills

Willowdale, ON

Nortown

Single Brisket

Variable

0201002701579

All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018

Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON

Nortown

Brisket Point or Double

Variable

0201003201405

All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018

Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON

Nortown

Flank Steak

Variable

0218897102107

All units sold from November 19, 2018 up to and including December 3, 2018

Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON

Nortown

Miami Ribs

Variable

0201012504412

All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019

Sold at Nortown Foods, 892 Eglington Ave., Toronto, ON

Nortown

Flanken

Variable

0201009404169

All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019

Sold at Nortown Foods, 892 Eglington Ave., Toronto, ON

None – Nortown

Beef Flank Steak

Variable

202030914542

All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019

Sold at Nortown Foods, 892 Eglington Ave., Toronto, ON

Nortown

Miami Style Short Ribs

Variable

0218898402527

All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019

Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON

Nortown

Flanken

Variable

0201009402523

All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019

Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON

Steakhouse Select 

Cracked Pepper Beef Sirloin Roast, (Boneless, Uncooked, Seasoned)

1 kg (retail weight)

628915014297

BB 2018 DE 21

Sold at Walmart in Ontario and Alberta

Fast Fresh Fabulous

Bacon Wrapped Petite Tender Medallions

340 g

062639351816

2018 DE 26

Sold at Overwaitea in British Columbia

None- Almarwa Halal Meat

Beef Shank

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Variable

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including June 26, 2019

Sold at Ample Food Market, 235 Fletchers Creek Blvd., Brampton, ON

None - Almarwa Halal Meat

Beef Boneless

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Variable

All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 5, 2019

Sold at Ample Food Market, 235 Fletchers Creek Blvd., Brampton, ON

The Garden Basket

Family Pack Cap Off Rib Grilling Steaks

Variable

(store packed or sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 203049

All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018

Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON

The Garden Basket

Prime Rib Cap-Off Premium Oven Roast

Variable

(store packed or sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 203091

All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018

Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON

The Garden Basket

Cap Off Prime Rib Grilling Steak

Variable

(store packed or sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 203084

All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018

Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON

The Garden Basket

T-Bone Grilling Steak

Variable

(store packed or sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 203056

All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018

 

AND

 

All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019

Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON

The Garden Basket

Family Pack T-Bone Grilling Steak

Variable

(store packed or sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 203042

All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018

 

AND

 

All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019

Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON

The Garden Basket

Veal Leg Cutlets (Scallopini)

Variable

(store packed or sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 203368

All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018

 

Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON

The Garden Basket

Veal Top Sirloin (Sotto Filleto)

Variable

(store packed or sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 203377

All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018

 

Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON

The Garden Basket

Veal Stew Bone-In

Variable

(store packed or sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 203362

All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018

 

Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON

The Garden Basket

Family Pack Veal T-Bone Grilling Steaks

Variable

(store packed or sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 203343

All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 20, 2018

 

Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON

The Garden Basket

Veal T-Bone Grilling Steaks

Variable

(store packed or sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 203352

All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 20, 2018

 

Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON

 None - Kingsway Meats

Sirloin Steak

Variable

(sold clerk-served)

N/A

All Packed On dates from 2019.NO 20 to 2019.DE 04

Sold at Kingsway Meats, 2342 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

 None - Kingsway Meats

Beef Shank

Variable

(sold clerk-served)

N/A

All Packed On dates from 2019.NO 20 to 2019.DE 04

Sold at Kingsway Meats, 2342 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

None - North Hill Meats

Shoulder Clods Flat Iron

Variable

N/A

All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019

Sold at North Hill Meats and Deli, 3453 Victoria Park Ave. North York, ON

Doug's Quality Meats

Rump Roast

 

Variable

 

N/A

All units sold from July 10, 2019 up to and including October 15, 2019

 

Sold at Doug's Quality Meats, 224 Lakeport Road Unit #8, St. Catharines, ON

Doug's Quality Meats

Stewing Beef

Variable

N/A

All units sold from July 10, 2019 up to and including October 15, 2019

 

Sold at Doug's Quality Meats, 224 Lakeport Road Unit #8, St. Catharines, ON

Doug's Quality Meats

Ground Beef

Variable

N/A

All units sold from July 10, 2019 up to and including October 15, 2019

 

Sold at Doug's Quality Meats, 224 Lakeport Road Unit #8, St. Catharines, ON

None – Sarajevo Grill and Meat

Chevas

Variable

None

All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019

Sold at Sarajevo Grill and Meat, 13-225 The East Mall, Etobicoke, ON

None – Brenner Packers Ltd.

Boneless Beef – Outside Roast

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018

Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON

None – Brenner Packers Ltd.

Boneless Beef – Inside Roast

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018

Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON

None – Brenner Packers Ltd.

Beef Bones Cut

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018

Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON

None – Brenner Packers Ltd.

Veal Scallopini – Inside, Cut & Sliced

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018

Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON

None – George's Meat Shop

Beef Front Shank

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starts with 200024

All units sold from November 19, 2018 up to and including December 6, 2018

Sold at George's Meat Shop, 3681 Innes Rd., Orleans, ON

Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd.

Boneless Beef Front Shank

Variable

None

All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including December 20, 2018

Sold at Shun Fat Hing Grocery, 1179 Parisien St. West, Ottawa, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

Stewing Beef

Variable

Starts with 0220549

All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 18, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 133-20901 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

Boneless Blade

Variable

Starts with 0220718

All units sold from June 14, 2019 up to and including June 28, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 133-20901 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

Stewing Beef

Variable

Starts with 0220459

All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 21, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 176 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

Beef Short Ribs French Style

Variable

Starts with 0220733

All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

Beef Short Ribs French Style

Variable

Starts with 0220733

All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

Beef Short Ribs Flanken Style

Variable

Starts with 0222153

All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

Beef Short Ribs Flanken Style

Variable

Starts with 0222153

All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

Angus Stew

Variable

Starts with 0220587

All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

Angus Stew

Variable

Starts with 0220587

All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

Stewing Beef

Variable

Starts with 0220549

All units sold from June 10, 2019 up to and including June 17, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

English Short Ribs

Variable

Starts with 0220628

All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

English Short Ribs

Variable

Starts with 0220628

All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

Boneless Blade Roast

Variable

Starts with 0220718

All units sold from June 15, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

Beef Miami Ribs

Variable

Starts with 0220607

All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

Beef Miami Ribs

Variable

Starts with 0220607

All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

Marinated Miami Ribs

Variable

Starts with 0220732

All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON

Pusateri's

Fine Foods

Marinated Miami Ribs

Variable

Starts with 0220732

All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019

Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON

None – Jian Hing Food Mart

Bone Shank (Bone-In)

1 piece

0 277134 003294

All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 27, 2018

Sold at Jian Hing Food Mart, 678 Markham Road, Scarborough, ON

None – Jian Hing Food Mart

Bone Shank (Bone-In)

Variable

Starting with 207134

All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 27, 2018

Sold at Jian Hing Food Mart, 678 Markham Road, Scarborough, ON

Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

Centennial Foods

 

Burger 50/50 Brisket/Chuck

 

7 oz (4.07 kg)

 

None

All units sold from August 22, 2019 up to and including August 29, 2019

 

Sold to restaurants in Ontario

 

Centennial Foods

 

Beef Chuck

 

4 oz (4.07 kg)

None

All units sold from August 22, 2019 up to and including August 29, 2019

Sold to restaurants in Ontario

Centennial Foods

 

Beef Chuck and Brisket Patties

2 oz (4.79 kg)

None

All units sold from August 22, 2019 up to and including August 29, 2019

Sold to restaurants in Ontario

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

