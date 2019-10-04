Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain products containing diced chicken recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Oct 04, 2019, 04:29 ET

OTTAWA, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 2, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling certain products containing diced chicken from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination of the diced chicken used to make these products. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below:      

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Additional Information / Distribution

L' Étoile Acadienne Star

Chicken Sandwich 

160 g

0 63997 00167 2

Best before up to and including
19NO01, inclusive.

New Brunswick

L' Étoile Acadienne Star

Chicken Sandwich 

160 g

0 63997 00172

Best before up to and including
19NO01, inclusive.

New Brunswick

None (Entrée Plus Foods)

Chicken Caesar Salad (801)

150 g

None

All Best By dates from:

13 1119 (Nov 13, 2019) to

30 0320 (March 30, 2020)

Ontario

None (Entrée Plus Foods)

Chicken Noodle Soup (S-2)

200 g

None

All Best By dates from:

13 1119 (Nov 13, 2019) to

30 0320 (March 30, 2020)

Ontario

None (Entrée Plus Foods)

Cream of Chicken Vegetable Soup (S-12)

200 g

None

All Best By dates from:

13 1119 (Nov 13, 2019) to

30 0320 (March 30, 2020)

Ontario

Mr. Snack     

Chicken Salad Sandwich

230 g

6 97361 00002 4

All Dates

Alberta

Wile's Lake Farm Market & Bakery

Chicken Salad Sandwich

NA

NA

Best Before Dates:

03 OCT 19 to 07-OCT-19

Nova Scotia

None

Multigrain Chicken Salad

195g

6 20868 99124 3

19OC02

Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only

Express

Chicken Salad

195g

6 20868 99211 0

19OC02

Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only

Get The Good Stuff

Chicken Salad

195g

6 20868 99124 3

19OC02

Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only

Eating New Creations

Chicken Salad Gourmet Ciabatta Sandwich

229g

8 25349 08067 0

19OC02

Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only

None (Red Table Foods)

Chicken Salad on Whole Wheat, Dairy Free

1 count

None

All dates up to Use By

04 OCT 2019

Camps – AB only

None (Red Table Foods)

Chicken Salad on White, Dairy Free

1 count

None

All dates up to Use By

04 OCT 2019

Camps – AB only

Urban Fare

Curried Chicken & Mango Salad Wrap

395g

286520 307991

Up to and including

Packed on 2019OC02

Best Before 2019OC04

Sold at Urban Fare - Yale Town, 177 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC

Urban Fare

Curry Chicken Apricot Salad

300g

286173 605499

Up to and including

Packed on 2019OC02
Best Before 2019OC04

Sold at Urban Fare-Yale Town, 177 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC

 Farm Boy

Diamond Salad Sandwich Platter

 Medium

 N/A

Online Orders up to September 29th, 2019

 Ontario

 Farm Boy

Diamond Salad Sandwich Platter

 Small

 N/A

Online Orders up to September 29th, 2019

 Ontario

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

Imported diced chicken used in these products has been associated with an outbreak investigation, however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

