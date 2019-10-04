Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain products containing diced chicken recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

OTTAWA, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 2, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling certain products containing diced chicken from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination of the diced chicken used to make these products. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below:

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Information / Distribution L' Étoile Acadienne Star Chicken Sandwich 160 g 0 63997 00167 2 Best before up to and including

19NO01, inclusive. New Brunswick L' Étoile Acadienne Star Chicken Sandwich 160 g 0 63997 00172 Best before up to and including

19NO01, inclusive. New Brunswick None (Entrée Plus Foods) Chicken Caesar Salad (801) 150 g None All Best By dates from: 13 1119 (Nov 13, 2019) to 30 0320 (March 30, 2020) Ontario None (Entrée Plus Foods) Chicken Noodle Soup (S-2) 200 g None All Best By dates from: 13 1119 (Nov 13, 2019) to 30 0320 (March 30, 2020) Ontario None (Entrée Plus Foods) Cream of Chicken Vegetable Soup (S-12) 200 g None All Best By dates from: 13 1119 (Nov 13, 2019) to 30 0320 (March 30, 2020) Ontario Mr. Snack Chicken Salad Sandwich 230 g 6 97361 00002 4 All Dates Alberta Wile's Lake Farm Market & Bakery Chicken Salad Sandwich NA NA Best Before Dates: 03 OCT 19 to 07-OCT-19 Nova Scotia None Multigrain Chicken Salad 195g 6 20868 99124 3 19OC02 Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only Express Chicken Salad 195g 6 20868 99211 0 19OC02 Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only Get The Good Stuff Chicken Salad 195g 6 20868 99124 3 19OC02 Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only Eating New Creations Chicken Salad Gourmet Ciabatta Sandwich 229g 8 25349 08067 0 19OC02 Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only None (Red Table Foods) Chicken Salad on Whole Wheat, Dairy Free 1 count None All dates up to Use By 04 OCT 2019 Camps – AB only None (Red Table Foods) Chicken Salad on White, Dairy Free 1 count None All dates up to Use By 04 OCT 2019 Camps – AB only Urban Fare Curried Chicken & Mango Salad Wrap 395g 286520 307991 Up to and including Packed on 2019OC02 Best Before 2019OC04 Sold at Urban Fare - Yale Town, 177 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC Urban Fare Curry Chicken Apricot Salad 300g 286173 605499 Up to and including Packed on 2019OC02

Best Before 2019OC04 Sold at Urban Fare-Yale Town, 177 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC Farm Boy Diamond Salad Sandwich Platter Medium N/A Online Orders up to September 29th, 2019 Ontario Farm Boy Diamond Salad Sandwich Platter Small N/A Online Orders up to September 29th, 2019 Ontario

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

Imported diced chicken used in these products has been associated with an outbreak investigation, however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

