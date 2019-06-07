Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Daesang brand Boc Rice (seasoning - vegetable flavour) recalled due to undeclared egg Français
Jun 07, 2019, 19:43 ET
OTTAWA, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on June 5, 2019 has been updated to include an additional importer. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Pan Asia Food Co. Ltd. is recalling Daesang brand Boc Rice (seasoning – vegetable flavour) from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec.
Recalled product
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Daesang
|
Boc Rice (seasoning – vegetable flavour)
|
24 g
|
8 801052 404028
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
More information
Public enquiries and media
Public enquiries
Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.)
Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international)
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
