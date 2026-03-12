OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has reached agreement with Mexico's Servicio Nacional de Sanidad, Inocuidad y Calidad Agroalimentaria (SENASICA) on arrangements that will allow shipments of Canadian potatoes for consumption or processing to Mexico. This agreement will help expand market opportunities for Canada's potato sector and support producers in exporting their high-quality products to international markets. The CFIA will work closely with the potato sector in the coming months as next steps are implemented.

In October, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, concluded a successful trade mission to Mexico where both countries agreed to enhance regulatory and technical cooperation under the Canada-Mexico 2025-2028 Action Plan to facilitate commercial ties. These discussions continued during the most recent trade visit in February 2026.

Securing access to international markets for Canadian agricultural and agri-food products is a key priority for the Government of Canada. Minister MacDonald's engagements with Mexico underscore Canada's commitment to strengthen agricultural ties, increase and diversify trade, and promote the Canada brand.

The CFIA supports market access requirements with trading partners by providing guidance to growers and packing facilities with information on foreign import requirements, and verifies compliance with importing countries' regulations through inspections. As Canada's national plant protection agency, the CFIA also works with international partners to prevent the spread of invasive pests and diseases that could threaten crops, forests, the environment, and our economy.

Quotes

"Increasing interest in Canadian goods, both domestically and internationally, reflects the exceptional standards upheld by our agricultural sector. Our Government stands firmly behind our farmers, championing their innovation and efforts as they expand into new markets across Canada and beyond."

The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts



Potatoes play a vital role in Canadian agriculture, standing as the fifth largest crop after staples like canola, wheat, soybean, and corn.

In 2024 alone, potatoes contributed approximately $2.1 billion in farm cash receipts--a clear indication of their significance to our rural economy.

The value of potato and potato product exports grew by 2% year-over-year to exceed $3.7 billion in 2024/2025, showcasing the strength, quality, and global appeal of Canadian-grown produce.

Growers who are interested in shipping potatoes to Mexico and would like to understand next steps can contact their local CFIA office.

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Each day, hard-working Canadian Food Inspection Agency employees--including inspectors, veterinarians, and scientists--inspect food for safety risks, work to protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's animal resource base and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency verifies that food sold in Canada is safe while supporting access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]