THETFORD MINES, QC, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce a major new phase in the national rollout of its Medherize platform. After deployment at the CHU de Québec, Hôpital du Saint-Sacrement, where nearly 200 patients are already being monitored through the application, Medherize is now being deployed in community pharmacies, including those affiliated with the Horizon Santé banner as well as in a pharmacy in Quebec City affiliated with the Jean Coutu banner. This marks a pivotal moment, as oncologists, patients, and now pharmacists are connected through a single digital platform that enables structured, continuous, and secure monitoring of oral anticancer treatments.

Fully aligned with the provincial framework for oral anticancer medications ("OAMs"). The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux recently published a new framework aimed at optimizing community pharmacy practices for OAMs. It requires pharmacists to evaluate the patient's clinical status and analyze therapies using available lab results, provide complete patient counseling and follow-up planning, detect and manage treatment-related issues including adverse effects, and ensure continuity of care with other healthcare professionals.

Medherize was specifically designed to support these obligations. With its arrival in community pharmacies, these establishments are now fully integrated into the digital ecosystem for oral therapy monitoring. The platform provides pharmacists with direct access to the therapeutic plan established by the oncologist and automatically retrieves, via the Dossier Santé Québec (DSQ), the patient's laboratory results, including electrocardiograms (ECGs).

Pharmacists can track patient-reported adverse effects in real time, rapidly detect adherence gaps and intervene without delay, collaborate continuously with hospital teams, and secure both dispensing and renewal of OAMs. Through this integration, Medherize positions itself at the center of the modern process for dispensing and monitoring oral anticancer therapies.

Jérôme Lavoie, President of Groupe Horizon Santé (22 pharmacies), stated: "Medherize is a true breakthrough for our pharmacies and our patients. It enables highly rigorous monitoring, allows us to anticipate adverse effects, and helps us intervene at exactly the right moment. This tool strengthens our central role in the care trajectory for oral anticancer treatments."

Pierre-Olivier Sirois, Pharmacist-Owner, Jean Coutu (Quebec City), added: "Medherize has become indispensable. By connecting the pharmacy to hospital data and real-time patient information, we gain precision, speed, and safety. It is exactly the intuitive, efficient tool we needed to enhance OAM follow-up and support patients through the complexity of these treatments."

Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of KDA, said: "The Medherize platform is the result of years of work, clinical collaboration, and sustained innovation. Seeing physicians, pharmacists, and patients united through a single platform brings our vision to life. We are particularly enthusiastic about deploying Medherize as early as January in additional hospital centers and community pharmacies that are eagerly awaiting its integration into their oncology departments. Our mission remains to provide a simple, powerful, and secure tool that improves treatment adherence and ultimately enhances patient health."

A complete care continuum. With the integration of community pharmacies, the care loop is now complete: oncologists, pharmacists, and patients are fully connected through Medherize, ensuring fluid, proactive continuity of care aligned with Quebec's new OAM requirements. Medherize is now the first fully interprofessional platform in Quebec, enabling coordinated monitoring, early intervention, structured information-sharing, and improved therapeutic adherence.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a Service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers high-quality products and has recognized and respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

