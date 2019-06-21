UPDATE - Media Advisory - Minister Goodale to Launch Prairie Water Summit
Jun 21, 2019, 16:23 ET
Please note that the content of the media advisory has changed.
REGINA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important event with the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, to launch the Prairie Water Summit. The Prairie Water Summit will assemble a comprehensive group of stakeholders to share perspectives and ideas, and identify priorities, to enhance water security and water management in the Prairies.
Note to media: attendance at the summit is on an invitation-only basis, but the Minister's speech is open to the media.
Date:
Monday, June 24, 2019
Time:
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Location:
Delta Regina Hotel
SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada
For further information: Rhonda Laing, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, 306-975-5944, rhonda.laing@canada.ca
