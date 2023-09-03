LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - 5:45 P.M. - Ville de Longueuil has confirmed that its boil water advisory for the boroughs of Saint-Hubert and Vieux-Longueuil is now lifted and that tests on samples from its water system have shown them to be compliant. Longueuil residents affected by the advisory no longer need to boil water before drinking it.

Ville de Longueuil takes dozens of samples a day from its water system and more than 2,100 samples a year. One sample was found non-compliant, so a drinking water advisory was issued for all towns residences that get their water from Longueuil's Usine d'eau potable Louise-Gravel (regional plant), as per the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP) Regulation respecting the quality of drinking water (RQEP).

For the boil water advisory to be lifted, 2 series of 20 samples taken on two consecutive days must be compliant and free of contaminants. Tests are done by a certified laboratory and results are sent to the Ministry.

Drinking water systems linked to Longueuil must also comply. Under the Regulation, cities or towns supplied by Usine d'eau Louise-Gravel must therefore test samples from their local systems. Analyses are about to be completed for Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.

To learn more, visit the drinking water section of Ville de Longueuil's website at longueuil.quebec .

Longueuil residents may contact the Centre de services aux citoyens (Citizen Service Centre) at 311 any time to learn more about the situation. Updates are also continually posted on Ville de Longueuil's web and digital platforms, including its Facebook page.

We should note that Ville de Longueuil's alert system (SMS, voice and email messages) had a lag when the notice was sent to citizens on Friday. The city is working with the supplier to find and resolve the issue. Since the system will be used again when the advisory is lifted, it is possible that the issue will recur. Thank you in advance for your understanding.

