LIFTING of boil water advisory for Boucherville, the Saint-Hubert borough and the affected portion of the Vieux-Longueuil borough, in Longueuil

LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The city of Longueuil has lifted the boil water advisory for the city of Boucherville, the Saint-Hubert borough and the affected portion of the Vieux-Longueuil borough as the results of recent analyses carried out on the network are compliant with the norms. The residents affected by this advisory no longer need to boil their water before consumption.

The boil water advisory for the city of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville is maintained, as the city is waiting for results of sample analyses. The city of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville will communicate with its residents on social media about further developments.

What to do once a boil water advisory has been lifted?

Once a boil water advisory has been lifted, there are no special measures to take. The water remains safe to drink. However, the following precautions can be taken, as mentioned on the website of Urgence Québec :

Open all cold water taps and let the water run for a few minutes before using it, to enable the complete emptying of all piping. Follow the same procedure for drinking fountains and drinking troughs;

Empty, wash and disinfect ice machines;

Flush out garden hoses and outdoor taps;

If you have a home water treatment device, follow the manufacturer's recommendations. However, it is not necessary to drain a hot water tank.

Subscribe to Longueuil automated system alerts

The city of Longueuil recommends to its residents to subscribe to the automated alerts system at https://longueuil.quebec/fr/alerte. It is recommended to subscribe to more than one way of distribution to be informed as fast as possible. Longueuil is thankful to the residents who subscribed in the last few days, which will help reach more people in an emergency situation.

However, it is important to note that the automated alerts system is different from the winter parking restriction notice system. When subscribing, it is important to verify the registration to the automated alerts system and update the contact details if necessary.

