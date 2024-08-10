LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - 01:15, a.m. — Ville de Longueuil has issued a boil water advisory for the cities of Boucherville, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, for the borough of Saint-Hubert and a portion of the Vieux-Longueuil borough, in the city of Longueuil. The notice is issued due to a drop in pressure following a technical issue caused by the power outages. To find out which sector is affected by the notice, consult the map.

For this sector, we recommend boiling water for at least one minute before consumption, until further notice and for a minimum of 24 hours.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding.

When the boil-water advisory period is lifted, Ville de Longueuil will communicate the news on longueuil.quebec.

What must you do?

You must use tap water that has previously been boiled to a rolling boil for one minute, or bottled water, for all of the following uses until an advisory to the contrary is issued:

To drink and prepare beverages;

To prepare baby bottles and baby food;

To wash and prepare raw food (fruits, vegetables, etc.);

To prepare foods that do not require extended cooking time (canned soups, desserts, etc.);

To make ice cubes;

To brush your teeth and rinse your mouth;

To provide drinking water to pets.

Serviced schools, enterprises, businesses and institutions

Notify your customers that the water is unfit for consumption;

Close water fountains and post notices near other taps where water is still available.

