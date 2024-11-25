TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today that the November 2024 distributions for the US dollar-denominated units of Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF (USD) (IUFR.U) and Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF (ULV.U) will have an amended record date due to the U.S. Thanksgiving Holiday. Unitholders of record on November 29, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable on December 6, 2024.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker

symbol† Distribution per

unit ($) Payment

frequency Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note

Index ETF – USD IUFR.U 0.07580 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – USD ULV.U 0.03381 Monthly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

