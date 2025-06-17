Upanup Web Solutions Selected for Clarence-Rockland Website Redesign Project to Enhance Citizen Engagement and Access to Services

Upanup will work with the City on website redesign, implementation, hosting and technical support

VICTORIA, BC, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Upanup, specializing in digital website solutions that prioritize user experience, is pleased to announce the company has been selected by the City of Clarence-Rockland to offer services including a full website redesign, implementation, hosting, and technical support.

The City of Clarence-Rockland is one of the fastest growing communities in Eastern Ontario, located on the beautiful Ottawa River just 30 km east of the Nation's Capital.

Upanup will begin working immediately on the project that will serve Clarence-Rockland's 26,500 residents with enhanced functionality for search, accessibility, directories, calendars and interactive maps.

"We're excited to collaborate with this growing community with the goal of making technology work better for the citizens of Clarence-Rockland," said Peter Knapp, CEO of Upanup. "We're honoured to play a role in serving residents with improved access, navigation and a better overall user experience on their community website."

The Upanup team will work closely with City's staff on development, design features, email notifications/subscriptions, search functionality and more, along with accessibility enhancements to meet WCAG 2.2 AA standards.

"We're continuously improving how we connect with and support residents in our growing community," said Lindsay Doucet, Manager of Communications and Public Relations. "Upanup's experience modernizing municipal websites and improving the online experience for residents made them a great fit. Learning about their work with other cities gave us confidence in selecting them for this important project."

Clarence-Rockland's new website is expected to launch in the Fall of 2025.

For more information, please visit upanup.com.

About Upanup

Founded in 2012 by Peter Knapp and Richard Hammond, Upanup employs thirty dedicated designers, developers, marketing professionals and strategists in offices across Waterloo, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Victoria, British Columbia. With over 100 municipal clients in Canada and the United States, Upanup offers expertise in digital website solutions that prioritize user experience, accessibility and community engagement.

Media Contact:

Scott Ledingham, PRmediaNow Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Upanup