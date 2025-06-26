Patriotic Municipalities Report a Spike in Support for Canadian Tourism and Local Businesses, Leading up to Canada Day

In a recent client questionnaire with municipalities across the country, Upanup web solutions learned that residents plan to spend their hard-earned dollars in Canada this summer

VICTORIA, BC, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Upanup, specializing in digital website solutions that prioritize user experience, is seeing a patriotic push to support all things Canadian. A survey with Upanup's municipality clients found that residents are making a conscious decision to buy local and travel inside Canada.

53% of municipalities surveyed across Canada have seen more community interest in supporting local services, products, and businesses in 2025 compared to 2024. Amongst those community options, buying local food showed the biggest increase in interest this year compared to last.

Upanup Logo

(Survey results for increase in community interest for local services)

For the summer travel season, 63% said they anticipate more Canadian tourists to visit their municipalities in 2025.

(Survey results for Canadian tourist anticipation)

Many municipalities that Upanup works with are offering special Canadian themed summer events, programs, and heritage site visits, which are popular attractions for tourists, along with local markets.

The Town of The Blue Mountains now has a dedicated Business Spotlight section on their website, Exploreblue.ca, profiling local entrepreneurs with a unique behind the scenes look at local businesses in the community.

From the Town's newsletter: "Shopping local in The Blue Mountains is more important than ever. Every purchase made at a local store, restaurant, or service provider directly supports your neighbours – the business owners and employees who make our community vibrant and unique. When you shop local, you create jobs, keep dollars within The Blue Mountains, and contribute directly to the economic health of the Town. With uncertainty impacting global supply chains and product availability, shopping locally gives our community a reliable and rewarding alternative."

The City of Fredericton's tourism website, frederictoncapitalregion.ca, has seen over 100% growth in both Canadian pageviews and engagement*. "With all the changes we've seen over the last year," says Stacey Russell, Manager of Fredericton Capital Region Tourism, "we are seeing more and more Canadians interested in local travel in-province and in-country."

*Comparing April 2023-March 2024, to April 2024-March 2025.

For more information, please visit upanup.com.

About Upanup

Founded in 2012 by Peter Knapp and Richard Hammond, Upanup employs thirty dedicated designers, developers, marketing professionals and strategists in offices across Waterloo, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Victoria, British Columbia. With over 100 municipal clients in Canada and the United States, Upanup offers expertise in digital website solutions that prioritize user experience, accessibility and community engagement.

Media Contact:

Scott Ledingham, PRmediaNow Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Upanup