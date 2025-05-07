Campbell River Awards Upanup Web Solutions with New City Website Project

After a public RFP, Campbell River has selected Upanup to work on the full website redesign and redevelopment for the City, starting soon

VICTORIA, BC, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Upanup, offering digital website solutions that prioritize user experience, is pleased to announce the company will be working with the City of Campbell River to launch a new and improved website.

After a public request for proposals, Upanup has been awarded the contract by the City of Campbell River for a full redesign and redevelopment of its website.

Located on the east coast of Vancouver Island, Campbell River will begin working with Upanup immediately to better serve its community of 37,000 people.

"We're thankful for the opportunity our team has with the City of Campbell River," said Peter Knapp, CEO of Upanup. "Our team is proud to contribute to a project that prioritizes accessibility, and community engagement."

The Upanup team has also worked closely with the City of Campbell River on a website replacement assessment then a content strategy, including audit and sitemap, content refresh and content governance strategy. Community survey results from the assessment phase included feedback about the website's navigation, commonly-searched information, the most important website functions–such as the site search and ability to access from different devices–as well as areas for improvement. This feedback will be utilized for the website development.

"Upanup's solid proposal and experience with similar organizations throughout British Columbia and across Canada made it an easy choice for us," said Sheila Girvin, Director of Corporate Services, City of Campbell River. "Our community is growing and it's important that the City of Campbell River provides an intuitive, accessible and engaging website that improves user experience across all devices, ensuring ease of navigation and access to information and services."

Campbell River's new website is expected to launch in Fall 2025.

About Upanup

Founded in 2012 by Peter Knapp and Richard Hammond, Upanup employs thirty dedicated designers, developers, marketing professionals and strategists in offices across Waterloo, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Victoria, British Columbia. With clients in Canada and the United States, Upanup offers expertise in digital website solutions that prioritize user experience, accessibility and community engagement.

