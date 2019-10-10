Up in smoke: it's time to regulate e-cigarettes

A lack of action sees increased cases of acute illness

OTTAWA, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - As the vaping crisis continues to spread across Canada, urgent action is needed. With the federal election just two weeks away, all major political parties must commit to immediate and comprehensive measures which regulate e-cigarettes the same way that tobacco is regulated.

In recent months there has been an increase in acute illness linked to vaping. Most concerning is that young people, who deserve to be protected, are most vulnerable to the spread of this vaping epidemic. While some provinces and territories have acted, federal leadership is urgently needed to make sure that regulations are consistent across the country. This must include the use of an interim order, using the powers of the Department of Health Act, that will put vaping products under the same type of regulations that are currently in place for tobacco products.

"The youth vaping crisis has been allowed to escalate because of inadequate regulation and irresponsible marketing practices," says Dr. Andrew Pipe, Chair of the Heart & Stroke Board of Directors. "There is no question that vaping is linked to serious short- and long-term health risks. Canada needs immediate regulations that restrict marketing, a comprehensive ban on flavours and limits on nicotine content."

The results of the lack of regulation are clear. A recent study shows, in just one year, vaping among youth increased by 74% and youth tobacco smoking rates grew by 45%, marking the first time that youth smoking rates in Canada have increased. Other studies have demonstrated that youth who vape are more likely to subsequently begin smoking. E-cigarettes are making it easy for youth to become addicted to nicotine and this increase in vaping could reverse years of hard-fought advances in tobacco control in Canada.

In addition to short- and long-term health harms, limited regulation leads to more and more youth getting addicted to nicotine, which hurts brain development in young people. Advertisements and flavours that appeal to youth are just some of the ways that younger people are becoming addicted to vaping. In order to reverse this alarming trend, the federal government must act immediately. Without action, the health—and lives—of people in Canada, particularly youth, are at stake.

