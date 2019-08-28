Up Close and Personal with Science: Palais des congrès de Montréal unveils series of public conferences

/CNW Telbec/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal, jointly with Centre Déclic, is putting together a series of public conferences intended to bring science to a broader audience, by sharing scientific information in plain, everyday language. Titled Up Close and Personal with Science, these small intimate talks with scientists will enable participants to access scientific content without the scientific jargon and complicated formulas. By holding these events, the Palais is hoping to become a showcase for local scientists, which is one of the key pillars of its new vision. These conferences will also enable Montréalers to rediscover their convention centre, better known for its exhibitions than for the scientific conferences it hosts.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 28, 2019 "Many of the city's academics and researchers play a crucial role in attracting international organizations to Montréal. Montréalers are interested in science and we are determined to render it more accessible with these free conferences aimed at demystifying concepts like the world of bees and recent technological advancements," explains Robert Mercure, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

A proven formula predicated on sharing information

Centre Déclic drew from its vast experience organizing numerous conferences across Québec to develop the content of the first instalments of the series, which it did in collaboration with researchers affiliated with upcoming conferences at the Palais, including luminaries who are members of the Palais Ambassadors Club. The topics are closely tied to these major events to enable the public to experience the same excitement as the conference delegates who will be converging on the Palais.

The Up Close and Personal with Science talks are presentations intended to popularize an exciting scientific topic and provide answers to questions from the public. The objective is also in line with Centre Déclic's mission, that of facilitating the sharing of science-related knowledge so that more people can use it to make better informed decisions, in terms of both their personal lives and the society in which they live.

"The Déclic conferences are lifebuoys that enable you to stay afloat of information overload on all sorts of topics. They present an opportunity to exchange with scientific experts, with the help of a mediator who ensures everything is understood. During the course of a Déclic conference, you'll discover all kinds of things you'll find surprising, useful, funny or revolting, on topics that concern us all, by talking with real people who know what they're talking about and have no hidden agenda," explains Valérie Borde, the Founding Director of Centre Déclic.

The opening instalments of Up Close and Personal with Science you should add to your calendar:

SEPTEMBER 10, 2019 – THE FUTURE OF BEES

In connection with the Apimondia 2019 congress

Bees produce honey and play an essential role in the pollination of plants and crops. But the focus is on all the challenges they're up against! What exactly are we talking about? What can we do? Pull the curtain back on the secrets of bees in the company of a researcher specializing in apiculture.

Conference given in English: 5:30 p.m.

With Dr. Stephen F. Pernal, Research Scientist and Officer-in-Charge of the Beaverlodge Research Farm, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, and Scientific Coordinator of the Apimondia 2019 congress

RSVP mandatory

Conference given in French: 7 p.m.

With Dr. Pierre Giovenazzo, Assistant Professor at Université Laval , holder of the Leadership Chair in apiculture science education, and Chair of the Apimondia 2019 congress

RSVP mandatory

OCTOBER 30, 2019 – THE INTERNET OF THINGS AND EVERYDAY LIFE!

In connection with the IEEE SENSORS 2019 conference

The internet has changed how we live, and it's just getting started! Today, we can link things from our day-to-day or industrial equipment to the internet and convert them into "smart" devices and machines. But how does it work? Beyond the gadgetry, there are new solutions capable of transforming our healthcare, transportation and many other facets of our lives. What does it mean in terms of opportunities, and risks? What stage are we at?

Conference given in French: 5 p.m.

With Dr. Fabrice Labeau , Deputy Provost (Student Life and Learning) at McGill University , and Organizer of the IEEE SENSORS 2019 conference

RSVP mandatory

